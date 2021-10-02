 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Break out the world's tiniest violin for the victims of "private jet rage" who got served the wrong kind of vodka
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can think of a few solutions.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I never knew private jet rage had an effect when you're on instruments.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sending thoughts and prayers.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Sending thoughts and prayers.


And a 5th of Popov.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I seem to have missed out on this "rapid creation of wealth" mentioned in TFA.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The thing is hate most about flying private is that there's less room for my komodo dragon service animal, otherwise it's great.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This could all go away if we just caved in to the NRA and made Stinger missiles available without a background check.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I seem to have missed out on this "rapid creation of wealth" mentioned in TFA.


Indeed. They make it sound like the average middle class suburbanite has started renting private flights after their newfound pandemic wealth. I'm like c'mon, if you weren't able to rent one before you're not taking one now either.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were the nuts served in china bowels, as God intended?

/Obscure?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Nick Nostril: Sending thoughts and prayers.

And a 5th of Popov.


Popov doesn't actually taste that bad compared with the carburetor-cleaner flavors of Smirnoff or other brands in its price range. Nowhere near as good as Reyka or Stoli though, which are worth paying a little more for. They stand up against any vodka out there, even the ones that cost twice as much or more
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The flood of new private jet customers - driven by health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic and the rapid creation of wealth nouveau riche conservative douchebags bounced off commercial flights for not wearing a goddamned mask or acting like goddamned assholes - is now taxing an industry geared for slower growth.

FTFY.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snowjack: Sorelian's Ghost: Nick Nostril: Sending thoughts and prayers.

And a 5th of Popov.

Popov doesn't actually taste that bad compared with the carburetor-cleaner flavors of Smirnoff or other brands in its price range. Nowhere near as good as Reyka or Stoli though, which are worth paying a little more for. They stand up against any vodka out there, even the ones that cost twice as much or more


Meh. If you're drinking Popov, it may be cheaper to just buy pure ethanol and cut it with water.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: This could all go away if we just caved in to the NRA and made Stinger missiles available without a background check.


WELCOME TO TEXAS!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: I seem to have missed out on this "rapid creation of wealth" mentioned in TFA.


It kind of involved buying Citrix and selling everything else in January last year.  Four members of congress made headlines for it.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hey, urine luck, we found some in the cockpit.
special for you!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/does have a little wang in it
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a screwdriver connoisseur, as long as the bartender is pouring vodka from a glass container instead of a plastic bottle, I'm happy.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a neighbor who flies one of these planes, he is looking at retiring because of the passengers
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: I have a neighbor who flies one of these planes, he is looking at retiring because of the passengers


You should advise him to graduate to fighter jets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"These are people who spent $200,000 and they want perfection."

Perfection for 200K?  Not even close.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The 'haves' are happy that they aren't the 'have nots,' but they're sad they aren't the 'have mores.'

We've all been there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "These are people who spent $200,000 and they want perfection."

Perfection for 200K?  Not even close.


Right? 200K won't even get you something exquisite anymore, let alone perfect.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snowjack: Sorelian's Ghost: Nick Nostril: Sending thoughts and prayers.

And a 5th of Popov.

Popov doesn't actually taste that bad compared with the carburetor-cleaner flavors of Smirnoff or other brands in its price range. Nowhere near as good as Reyka or Stoli though, which are worth paying a little more for. They stand up against any vodka out there, even the ones that cost twice as much or more


Best vodka I ever had was a bottle of Stoli that a friend from Russia brought with him on his flight over. The label looked like it was generic, but it tasted like water. RIP Dima......
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Flew on a company private jet once. No security line, no baggage check. Get up from my seat at the bar and walk onto the plane about 100 yards away. Very nice.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x282]


Korbel Champagne Commercial 1994
Youtube Mpy-h86hJVk
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bah. The REAL rich drink only Château Mouton Rothschild 2018.

I think it's made by Oompa-Loompas.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: snowjack: Sorelian's Ghost: Nick Nostril: Sending thoughts and prayers.

And a 5th of Popov.

Popov doesn't actually taste that bad compared with the carburetor-cleaner flavors of Smirnoff or other brands in its price range. Nowhere near as good as Reyka or Stoli though, which are worth paying a little more for. They stand up against any vodka out there, even the ones that cost twice as much or more

Meh. If you're drinking Popov, it may be cheaper to just buy pure ethanol and cut it with water.


I don't drink Popov, generally - like I said before I prefer Stoli or Reyka. I have some large Douglas Fir trees in my house and Popov is great for removing sap from my car without damaging the paint. I'm just saying it tastes a lot better than other bottom-shelf brands. More grain flavors, less acetone and jet fuel.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheReject: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x282]

[YouTube video: Korbel Champagne Commercial 1994]


This is exactly the commercial that came to mind, thank you.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't drink vodka, or much of anything else these days for that matter, but I thought the point of it was to distill it in such a way as to remove all character and flavor and get as close as possible to pure alcohol and water. Sounds like that's a mistaken assumption.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: I can think of a few solutions.

[c.tenor.com image 498x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The thing is hate most about flying private is that there's less room for my komodo dragon service animal, otherwise it's great.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the ultra-rich think having lots of money means they can demand whatever they want.

Wonder where they got THAT idea...
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There should be a climate tax for these flights. .35 cents on every dollar of the private jet ticket.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: Were the nuts served in china bowels, as God intended?

/Obscure?


Not obscure at all. I watched Hostel, too.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On a positive note, private flyers are much more likely to die than commercial air travelers.  And another comparison, private flight is nearly 20 times more dangerous than driving a car.

I'll keep my tiny violin stowed, thank you.
 
