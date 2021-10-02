 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 857: "Point, Shoot, Post". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
30
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Oct 2021 at 12:01 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Point, Shoot, Post

Description: Show us your unedited, straight out of the camera masterpieces. As always, any physical modifications at the time of shooting are allowed (physical lens filters, bokeh masks, etc) as long as there is no post-processing beyond resizing for Fark. Difficulty for film shooters: No cross processing

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  

Elsinore: Difficulty for film shooters: No cross processing


That's okay, there's other weird stuff out there.

I was annoyed at first with the light leaks throughout half the roll, but they worked on some frames.

Lomochrome Purple XR, a C-41 attempt at recreating Kodak Aerochrome color infrared slide film, as scanned by the lab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The same bridge as in contest #845, on Catlabs ISO80 in an Olympus Six
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A local cosplayer on Ektar 100, again as scanned by the lab
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dragonfly at rest
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heron in flight
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Comet NEOWISE, single raw frame, ISO 6400, 0.6 seconds @ f/4, 220mm focal length (35mm equivalent = 600mm)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Taken by lining my iPhone lens up to the eyepiece of a telescope.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/trawler at sunrise
//Surf City, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took this today with my phone while at work. It isn't often that you get to see such a fine crescent Moon like that.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  



/Willet
//Surf City, NC
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SCC_3_MadisonJail_Feb_PhoneHome

Madison Street Jail - Maricopa County Sheriffs Office decommissioned jail
roll of Fuji film expired in 2002 shot in 2014
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gondolas in Acqua Alta - Venice

Ilford HP5 printed on glossy paper
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bicycles in Ghent

Ilford HP5 on glossy paper
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one is titled "Moth on Flower"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the unused frames from an earlier contest setup that I particularly enjoyed. Was a hair off on the measurements for this one (shooting solo compounded the difficulty), but the effect is still cool. Practical tricks only.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
***Forgot FARK only scales to the horizontal. Reposting with a less obnoxious size; can a mod please disappear the previous one?***

The lighting/framing on this one was pretty cool. It's the edge of a frozen puddle, but kind of looks like a bird's eye view of a tropical island beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Neighbor Jubal this morning
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sedona from Jerome
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Geico in Sedona
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A shot of downtown St. Petersburg as seen through the Sunshine Skyway Bridge taken from across Tampa Bay from Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. That big white dome on the left is Tropicana Field, home of the Rays.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An encyclia orchid bloom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jackrabbit in my front yard
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

London
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masquerade in Abacha, Anambra State, Nigeria
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.