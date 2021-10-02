 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Man sentenced for trying to remove 70% of the porn from the internet   (texomashomepage.com) divider line
44
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TRULY history's greatest monster.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He must've been influenced by the same source as the guy down south that blowed up the AT&T building.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Setting aside his traitorous activities, did anyone get his pin number? Was he wearing scuba apparatus?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?


AR rifle

Unless you were joking
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"...he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle."

Ah, yes.  Every pirate's weapon of choice.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking


I'm sure no joke. Fark, like the internet, is serious business.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That still has to leave a couple hundred petabytes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "...he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle."

Ah, yes.  Every pirate's weapon of choice.


I've only fired a weapon a handful of times, but even I'm like:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/get a collapsible stock, ya doof
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking


I'll be honest... I read it as "air rifle" first.

Capitalization: Serious Business
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hangings too good for him!
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking


Given that it lacked proper capitalization, I read it that way too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jgok: jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking

I'll be honest... I read it as "air rifle" first.

Capitalization: Serious Business


Okay uncle jack
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pendley was arrested in April while trying to buy C-4 explosive from an undercover FBI agent in Fort Worth.

The only way the FBI seems to be able to catch terrorists is if they themselves were helping the terrorists do the terrorisms.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, he works for a credit card corporation or a major bank? Because they seem pretty hell-bent on shutting down all internet porn.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know what the point of either a sawed off air or AR rifle would be.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
America in a nutshell.  Attack a corporation: 20 years.  Try to kill major federal officials and overthrow the government: a month in jail and a few months probation.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I don't know what the point of either a sawed off air or AR rifle would be.


Concealable. It's the same reason you cut down a shotgun. Given the number of kits out there I'd wonder if he didn't just buy one of those instead of hacking up a gun.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: America in a nutshell.  Attack a corporation: 20 years.  Try to kill major federal officials and overthrow the government: a month in jail and a few months probation.


Organize the attempted murder and overthrow of the government on national TV: government pension and security detail.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So if Amazon's datacenters are as redundant as I expect them to be, BGP peered autonomous systems don't actually have to be unique.  Amazon could advertise the same subnets via eBGP out to backbone networks at numerous locations, and networks would eval routes to the various advertisements as if they're redundant routes to the same DC, picking the path (and thus destination) that topologically looks closest.  If the DCs themselves are mirrored through some kind of out of band mechanism, then at worst if a DC is taken offline it just takes the time that BGP needs to reconverge to restore services by directing requests to the alternate datacenter.

Admittedly I am not an expert on BGP, I mostly use it for mpBGP for MPLS, but it's hard to completely ignore how it works in its original purpose, which was peering independent networks.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I, too, read it as "sawed-off air rifle."
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I don't know what the point of either a sawed off air or AR rifle would be.


Concealment, probably.

TFA doesn't indicate which end of the weapon was shortened.  For all we know he deleted the stock.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking


I thought it said air rifle too, just settle down.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Setting aside his traitorous activities, did anyone get his pin number? Was he wearing scuba apparatus?


So you don't know what AR stands for?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: So if Amazon's datacenters are as redundant as I expect them to be, BGP peered autonomous systems don't actually have to be unique.  Amazon could advertise the same subnets via eBGP out to backbone networks at numerous locations, and networks would eval routes to the various advertisements as if they're redundant routes to the same DC, picking the path (and thus destination) that topologically looks closest.  If the DCs themselves are mirrored through some kind of out of band mechanism, then at worst if a DC is taken offline it just takes the time that BGP needs to reconverge to restore services by directing requests to the alternate datacenter.

Admittedly I am not an expert on BGP, I mostly use it for mpBGP for MPLS, but it's hard to completely ignore how it works in its original purpose, which was peering independent networks.


You can't imagine that a guy who thinks blowing up a building would destroy "the Internet" has even the slightest idea that "the Internet" doesn't exist as a single entity.

He heard Hillary's joke about "wiping her hard drives with a towel" and thought "whoa, that makes sense!"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a sawed off air rifle may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's ok, the next person in this thread has a backup copy anyway.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it was Facebook...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even if 70% of porn was wiped from the internet, we'd still have enough porn.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's Netflix's primary data center.  There's no need to blow it up when it can be taken offline by a dumbass running a script in prod by accident, or a post-tropical system that had most of its energy shredded by everything between the gulf coast and Virginia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: So if Amazon's datacenters are as redundant as I expect them to be, BGP peered autonomous systems don't actually have to be unique.  Amazon could advertise the same subnets via eBGP out to backbone networks at numerous locations, and networks would eval routes to the various advertisements as if they're redundant routes to the same DC, picking the path (and thus destination) that topologically looks closest.  If the DCs themselves are mirrored through some kind of out of band mechanism, then at worst if a DC is taken offline it just takes the time that BGP needs to reconverge to restore services by directing requests to the alternate datacenter.

Admittedly I am not an expert on BGP, I mostly use it for mpBGP for MPLS, but it's hard to completely ignore how it works in its original purpose, which was peering independent networks.


It's simpler than that.  I can get on top of any tall building in Ashburn, Virginia and see literally see ten Amazon data centers.  If you somehow managed to get past the gates, guards, and destroy one of the concrete and steel monstrosities, the Internet might burp.  That's about it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even if 70% of porn was wiped from the internet, we'd still have enough porn.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even if 70% of porn was wiped from the internet, we'd still have enough porn.


You miss Tumblr, don't you?
 
munko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: jaivirtualcard: Man On A Mission: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Sawed-off air rifle?

WTF?

AR rifle

Unless you were joking

Given that it lacked proper capitalization, I read it that way too.


I read it like a pirate
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TWX: So if Amazon's datacenters are as redundant as I expect them to be, BGP peered autonomous systems don't actually have to be unique.  Amazon could advertise the same subnets via eBGP out to backbone networks at numerous locations, and networks would eval routes to the various advertisements as if they're redundant routes to the same DC, picking the path (and thus destination) that topologically looks closest.  If the DCs themselves are mirrored through some kind of out of band mechanism, then at worst if a DC is taken offline it just takes the time that BGP needs to reconverge to restore services by directing requests to the alternate datacenter.

Admittedly I am not an expert on BGP, I mostly use it for mpBGP for MPLS, but it's hard to completely ignore how it works in its original purpose, which was peering independent networks.

It's simpler than that.  I can get on top of any tall building in Ashburn, Virginia and see literally see ten Amazon data centers.  If you somehow managed to get past the gates, guards, and destroy one of the concrete and steel monstrosities, the Internet might burp.  That's about it.


The Belching Contest-Ogre VS Booger
Youtube NfK8NUYl9k0
 
woodjf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone see the Netflix show "don't fark with cats" sort of about how a group of internet sleuths helped catch a killer. Imagine the the bastards who fark with porn. It's religion to some.
 
Katwang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any relation to the guy who wanted to take communication to the dozens of Yoopers with cell phones?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You will never stop porn.  It's like the mail Jerry, except more happy endings.
 
woodjf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

woodjf: Anyone see the Netflix show "don't fark with cats" sort of about how a group of internet sleuths helped catch a killer. Imagine the the bastards who fark with porn. It's religion to some.


Cats, porn, precursor chemicals I'd be surprised if you couldn't buy a damn person on the internet
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The other 30% of the internet will one website called: bringbacktheporn (dot) com
-Dr. Cox
Heehee cox
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't "Interference with the Pron" a federal offense. It should be.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even if 70% of porn was wiped from the internet, we'd still have enough porn.


Would it be worth living though?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: SurfaceTension: Pendley also claimed to have been present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said though he did not enter the building, he came prepared with a sawed-off ar rifle.

Setting aside his traitorous activities, did anyone get his pin number? Was he wearing scuba apparatus?

So you don't know what AR stands for?


ARmalite?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

woodjf: Cats, porn, precursor chemicals I'd be surprised if you couldn't buy a damn person on the internet


You most surely can.
 
