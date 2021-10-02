 Skip to content
 
(The Takeout)   More food shortages are coming but this is no time to panic, everything will be just fine. [five minutes into the future] EVERYBODY PANIC   (thetakeout.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In at an auction right now and the mason jars are going through the roof
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, be sure to plan ahead for your Thanksgiving turkey, as COVID continues to cripple some meat processing plants. "We're seeing a shortage with fresh product, like turkeys for Thanksgiving, fresh fish and center cut steaks like ribeye and porterhouse," one grocery store stakeholder told TODAY.

This is why you should only buy local. There is a company where I live that only raises free-range artisanal turkeys, letting them roam free in fields of sage.

I'm not 100% but I *think* the turkey breed is a "butterball".  But I doubt you heard of them, like I said this is strictly a local thing for me.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.


$2/lb pork chops for me tonight. Leftovers will get rolled up as fajitas.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yikes.

Time to contact my meat hookup.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Kitty2.0: At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.

$2/lb pork chops for me tonight. Leftovers will get rolled up as fajitas.


Thick loin chops are $4.99 a pound and then thinly sliced loin chips are $5.19 a pound.

Last package of bone in, thin pork chops I bought were $11.83 for a package of six ridiculously thin chops.

Chicken is the cheapest protein at the moment.

So I picked something in between for the next three days -- ground chuck...a little over a pound, no package under $6.00.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: In at an auction right now and the mason jars are going through the roof


I'm putting up tomatoes today. Glad I have my jars, and bought lids in the off season!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: In at an auction right now and the mason jars are going through the roof


We have about 200 of them, but most are full of jellies, jams, pie fillings and salsa.  I canned a couple batches of Green Tomato Salsa last week and that's the last for the season.  Squash, tomato sauce and berries are all in the freezer.  Ditto the Chili Verde I made last week. Plus, a couple pork loins. We have enough rice and dried beans to get us through to next Spring.

We aren't Prepers, we just buy on sales and like to keep the larder stocked.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.


Bagged cat food.  There's a strain on aluminum supply for the cans.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it time to panic-buy all the milk, eggs, bread and toilet paper?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last time we did this I had deli ham, pepper jack, cheddar and salsa burritos a couple nights in a row. It was actually pretty good.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All you need is love.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bought 20lbs of tomatoes for $15.  Made a huge batch of the world's best tomato soup.  Froze it.  Today it is stew...made with Guinness.  Also heading into the freezer.  Next week it is lasagna.  If I see any turkeys next week (it's Thanksgiving) I will pick one up and toss it into the freezer.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is it time to panic-buy all the milk, eggs, bread and toilet paper?


eggs don't keep well...just sayin'
 
groverpm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is it time to panic-buy all the milk, eggs, bread and toilet paper?


Not yet.

/quick! get in the car! we're going to the market!!! don't tell anyone!!!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Kitty2.0: At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.

$2/lb pork chops for me tonight. Leftovers will get rolled up as fajitas.


The last time I bought $2/lbs pork chops (boneless) was before summer, and they were mostly water and terrible. I spent $6/lbs for thick bone in this week, and while I wasn't happy w/ the price, they were a hell of a lot better. Throw some sliced apples/pears on the grill while working on the chops, good times.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*vegans everywhere laugh maniacally*
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: iheartscotch: Is it time to panic-buy all the milk, eggs, bread and toilet paper?

eggs don't keep well...just sayin'


Eggs actually keep fantastically well.

The issue is that they tended to be months old before they even got to the grocery store, because of over production.

But as we're starting to get into shortages and panicked buying, they'll burn through the eggs in warehouses to deal with disruptions, and you might actually start getting fresh eggs in the stores.

Well, fresher.   They'll still be a week or two old and shipped from the other side of the country unless you're buying them from a farm stand or know someone that has chickens
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is it time to crack each others' heads open and feast on the goo inside?
 
lurkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: *vegans everywhere laugh maniacally*


That's the third stage of malnourishment, poor bastards.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*waves a machete around and runs screaming down the canned goods aisle* ITS ALL MINE! BACK OFF!
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kitty2.0: At the rate meat prices are spiking right now, we're all going to be eating canned cat food soon.


I have 3 pigs, 36 chickens, a rabbitry, and four goats on the way. I normally put a deer or two in the freezer each year as well. Our family of seven carnivores will be just fine, with some to spare.  I don't like butchering pigs and deer, would rather take them to the plant, but I can process them if needed.  It'll be a while, though, we have two big freezers still full. If no turkey at Thanksgiving, we'll just smoke a ham.
 
wontar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meat0918: Yikes.

Time to contact my meat hookup.


Is that what the kids are calling it these days?

Also, username doesn't check out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Numberlady2: iheartscotch: Is it time to panic-buy all the milk, eggs, bread and toilet paper?

eggs don't keep well...just sayin'


Mine keep for at least a couple months with no problem.
 
