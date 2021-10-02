 Skip to content
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need the stats on political affiliation, but I'm guessing that the recent news isn't all bad.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be separated into pre-vaccine/post-vaccine, because the post-vaccine numbers can be classified as murder-suicides.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And almost every one of these deaths since, let's say May, could have been avoided by taking a free and easily available vaccine.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.


This was the count the day Joe Biden took office. The majority of that 700K belongs to TFG.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Last night we rewatched Close Encounters of the Third Kind.  Part of the plot was clearing out the area around Devil's Tower so the government types were thinking through the various scenarios they could make up.  They decided that nobody would believe there was a plague so they went with deadly gas.

Silly thing is, it worked.  It appeared that the entire population of Wyoming was at the train station trying to GTFO.  I don't.know about the rates of people staying at home during hurricanes but it seems people as a whole are stupider today in the face of threats they have no control over other than getting to safety.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.

This was the count the day Joe Biden took office. The majority of that 700K belongs to TFG.
[Fark user image 405x434]


And the rest of it belongs to the assholes who wouldn't take a free vaccine to keep them from dying. Who never took masking seriously. Who thought they were immune and they their freedom was more important than others health.

I do blame Joe, though. Partially. He should have come down hard and landed a national mask mandate the day he took office. I am grateful for my vaccine and that it was ramped up and people rallied to get those shots in the arms. But dammit I wish he would have helped slow it.

Doesn't help that TFG politicized wearing a farking mask. Americans would have rallied. Dems would have done it for country. R's would have followed their cult God. If he had just told people to wear a mask. Easiest thing to do to save people. It shouldn't have been hard, or difficult. But TFG made it so.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks, Republicans!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And considering how Florida and Texas have been cooking the books, and others as well, I assume it is actually closer to 1,000,000.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.


I've run that what if with Hilary in charge.

The plus, we would have started in a much better position, since the CDC folks would have been in place.(Kind of makes you wonder there).

The wild card is how long would it take for her to quit stonewalling, take it seriously, and put Bill in charge of the project.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Flincher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.

This was the count the day Joe Biden took office. The majority of that 700K belongs to TFG.
[Fark user image image 405x434]


These 700,000 deaths are all on TFG and his deplorable republican party.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

silo123j: I do blame Joe, though. Partially. He should have come down hard and landed a national mask mandate the day he took office. I am grateful for my vaccine and that it was ramped up and people rallied to get those shots in the arms. But dammit I wish he would have helped slow it.


It's great in theory, but it just wouldn't have been enforced in the areas that most need it.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And considering how Florida and Texas have been cooking the books, and others as well, I assume it is actually closer to 1,000,000.


Don't forget deaths due to overcrowded ERs and lack of available healthcare resources.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I blame every single one on the Trump administration. We know they publicly lied about the virus and then intentionally sabotaged efforts at the beginning, when there was a chance of controlling/containing this thing, because they thought it would do them a favor and kill off Dems, libs, and POC in the blue states. I hate associating such a sweet boy as Ralph with them but:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


I hope more of them die. Come on, red states - keep those numbers up! But no, you can't use our hospitals.
 
Kuta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the official trends continue, in two weeks, Texas will surpass California as state with the greatest number of deaths.  Per capita, the South is already the worst place to be.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got my third Pfizer jab yesterday so the anti-vax morons are free to die at will.
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: NM Volunteer: And considering how Florida and Texas have been cooking the books, and others as well, I assume it is actually closer to 1,000,000.

Don't forget deaths due to overcrowded ERs and lack of available healthcare resources.


All those skipped colonoscopies.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.


From March 2020:

"If we could hold that down, as we're saying, to 100,000, that's a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000 - so we have between 100- and 200,000 - we altogether have done a very good job," Trump said during a task force press briefing in the White House Rose Garden.

Of course, that was him moving the goalposts, as he had said 50k at an earlier press conference

I suspect he or his minions will spin that this wasn't a 'very good job', it was a great job and how amazing he is, because they were estimating 2.2 million dead if he did nothing.  (Such as not telling people to fight against protective measures)
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gotta say I've enjoyed the time between 600k and 700k way more than any other, especially 0-100k.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I blame every single one on the Trump administration. We know they publicly lied about the virus and then intentionally sabotaged efforts at the beginning, when there was a chance of controlling/containing this thing, because they thought it would do them a favor and kill off Dems, libs, and POC in the blue states. I hate associating such a sweet boy as Ralph with them but:

[i.imgur.com image 480x360]

I hope more of them die. Come on, red states - keep those numbers up! But no, you can't use our hospitals.


I'm surprised that Trump didn't attempt to ban all covid vaccines.  Or maybe he did and we haven't heard about it yet.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We reach 700,000 dead right when Pat Robertson retires from the 700 club. He has angered god!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: I got my third Pfizer jab yesterday so the anti-vax morons are free to die at will.


Until the next variant.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Wobambo: I blame every single one on the Trump administration. We know they publicly lied about the virus and then intentionally sabotaged efforts at the beginning, when there was a chance of controlling/containing this thing, because they thought it would do them a favor and kill off Dems, libs, and POC in the blue states. I hate associating such a sweet boy as Ralph with them but:

[i.imgur.com image 480x360]

I hope more of them die. Come on, red states - keep those numbers up! But no, you can't use our hospitals.

I'm surprised that Trump didn't attempt to ban all covid vaccines.  Or maybe he did and we haven't heard about it yet.


He thought he was going to get them out before the election and he'd been seen as a savior.  (Even though his party was insisting it was going to magically disappear after the election)

But the CDC followed their standard protocols, and needed enough data for their analysis, so it didn't get emergency approval 'til just after the election.

And by then he was too busy trying to figure out how to change election results, and not paying much attention to the pandemic.

FEMA didn't get involved with vaccinating people until March/April 2020.  (I was vaccinated on the second day of the FEMA setup in Greenbelt, MD... which was set up for walk-in and metro accessible, not one of the 'drive through' ones)

FEMA had been distributing vaccines, but not actively managing vaccination locations before then
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: This was the count the day Joe Biden took office.


The total number is meaningless in terms of assessing blame. Biden doesn't suddenly "own" the numbers after January 20, because the increase was exponential due to the nature of how the disease spreads. In fact, had TFG actually done what he was supposed to have done, the numbers should've been declining rapidly at that point.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NINEv2: Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: I got my third Pfizer jab yesterday so the anti-vax morons are free to die at will.

Until the next variant.


Initial reports of Mu and that variant in Kentucky were they seemed to be getting around the vaccines. Haven't seen or heard anything lately, but haven't been looking. Just a matter of time and that 1/3 chance of long covid is horrible odds.
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Majin_Buu: [i.imgflip.com image 500x756]
/oblig


They gleefully mash both. Over and over, no matter how blatantly contradictory the topics.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boston is gone!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FlashHarry: How many would have died had Trump taken Covid seriously in the beginning and done things like order lockdowns (and regular, monthly stimulus checks to cover lost wages), invoked the DPA to ramp up PPE production and promoted mask wearing and vaccine adoption?

My guess is, we'd have seen fewer than 200k dead.


I'll give Donald a break on the first 35,000.

Covid was real and it would have gotten to the US eventually. No matter how good the preparation and leadership, some Americans would have died and they would be mostly clustered in metro areas with major international airports. It's tragic and statistically unavoidable to a certain point. I think if Clinton was in charge, she'd have enough experience and intelligence (both literal and institutional) to mitigate the damage and keep the deaths to around that level.

Every single one above that 35000 is a testament to the failure of his administration at every point in the pandemic. I 100% support Joe Biden using extra-judicial drone strike assassination on Kushner.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So are the most recent say 300,000 suicides since they could have got the vaccine?
 
