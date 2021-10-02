 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Surely she had the fish. No, she had a baby, and don't call me Shirley   (yahoo.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Childbirth, Airline, Turkey, Doctor, Phil McGraw, Doctor Who, Turkish Airlines flight, Brad Pit  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2021 at 10:14 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't call me Shirley
Youtube KM2K7sV-K74
 
NINEv2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She had the lasagna.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Is there anyone on board who knows how to deliver a baby...?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anchor baby?
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Were they over Macho Grande?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People are so fat now they don't even know they are pregnant. This happens way too often.
The world is doomed. Doomed, I say.


/And stay the Fark off my lawn.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Is there anyone on board who knows how to deliver a baby...?"
[Fark user image image 400x300]


What's that?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Is there anyone on board who knows how to deliver a baby...?"
[Fark user image image 400x300]

What's that?


It's a tiny newborn human, but that's not important right now.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.