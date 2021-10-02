 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   California to pay drug users to stop using their addictive drugs. And believe it or not, positive reinforcement techniques actually work   (npr.org) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Drug addiction, Cocaine, contingency management visit, Heroin, drug treatment program, Opioid, Methamphetamine, San Francisco AIDS Foundation  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So does having people who can help in a centralized location where addicts go, like needle exchanges/ safe zones
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, Black Dynamite, I love doing drugs!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting strategy, I could see it working for some folks.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But free Krispy Kreme for a year isn't enough to get vaccinated

/for some
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm addicted to Oxy, heroin , LSD, cocaine, meth, cigarettes, alcohol, caffeine, and most of all, chocolate. I probably can't shake chocolate no matter how hard I try as they sell it everywhere, even to susceptible children. But for the low price of ten dollars a month per drug I'll give up the other--and any drug you might have in mind..
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am struggling to lose weight. I need someone to pay me to back away from the Timbits.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We should be doing what works, not what we think people "deserve" for making mistakes in life.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if the drug I'm addicted to is money?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take a paycheck to not do any meth. I've been not doing it for free this whole time like a chump.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing around all day watching people pee to keep things honest sounds like a crappy job.

I wonder how long it'd take to train up a Methhound to signal on the presence or absence of amphetamine metabolites
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hobbess: Good. We should be doing what works, not what we think people "deserve" for making mistakes in life.


While I agree, the fact remains that drug users don't get a free pass.

Yes, they made many mistakes, but mistakes have consequences for everyone else.
 
JTtheCajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: But free Krispy Kreme for a year isn't enough to get vaccinated

/for some


I got vaxxed before that was even on offer and that still didn't encourage me to eat Krispy Kreme. Bleh. So many better bakeries out there...
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It seems more like positive punishment because they are using some stimulus (money) to decrease the rate of behaviour (doing drugs). Positive reinforcement is used to increase the rate of a behavior.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just make drugs legal.  The problem would sort itself out.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you're saying that treating addiction like the public health problem it is instead of a moral shortcoming works better? You don't say.

This outcome was obvious to everyone with a brain that hasn't been rotted by conservative "tough on crime" nonsense.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They do.

Do note, however, that the reason this isn't considered giving somebody something for nothing is because Scotch-Irishmen are getting paid to quit. Real solutions can be considered for the meth epidemic because it affects the Scotch-Irish.

By contrast, the crack epidemic was considered merely a symptom of the Negro Problem, more evidence that Those People would be never be anything but trouble.
 
wademh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Standing around all day watching people pee to keep things honest sounds like a crappy job.

I wonder how long it'd take to train up a Methhound to signal on the presence or absence of amphetamine metabolites


Wind up paying people extra to give up asparagus.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's how to not become addicted to amphetamines: don't experiment with them in the first place.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It might seem stupid but it is cheaper than jail and can't work any worse.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How many times do I have to use meth before CA will pay me too?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But what if the drug I'm addicted to is money?


There are a million ways to implement this, but basically put 20 slips of paper into a fishbowl. On 10 of the slips, you hand write some variation of "good job." On 9, a $10 Subway gift card (or whatever). On 1, a $50 Subway gift card (or whatever).

The gambling aspect is very appealing to people dealing with addiction. That's very much a turnoff for the people who handle the money (that's probably not  their doctor).
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: So you're saying that treating addiction like the public health problem it is instead of a moral shortcoming works better? You don't say.

This outcome was obvious to everyone with a brain that hasn't been rotted by conservative "tough on crime" nonsense.


People who want to get clean do.  No amount of begging or bribing will get people who don't want to quit to stop using.

Why don't they pay cigarette smokers to quit smoking?  Millions have quit smoking without the govt giving them money to do so.

Tons of people use narcotic analgesics responsibly without abusing them, and tons stop using Adderall without switching to crystal meth.

It's not about being "tough on crime".  It's about realizing than hand-holding a bunch of people who are adults who were stupid makes little sense.

If they don't want to take drugs, they won't.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Positive reinforcement? Do you really think that the rightwingers even care? All they want to do is punish and stomp. Punish and stomp forever.

Their for-profit prisons won't make any profits if people actually felt better about themselves and stopped taking drugs.
 
fehk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: The Madd Mann: So you're saying that treating addiction like the public health problem it is instead of a moral shortcoming works better? You don't say.

This outcome was obvious to everyone with a brain that hasn't been rotted by conservative "tough on crime" nonsense.

People who want to get clean do.  No amount of begging or bribing will get people who don't want to quit to stop using.

Why don't they pay cigarette smokers to quit smoking?  Millions have quit smoking without the govt giving them money to do so.

Tons of people use narcotic analgesics responsibly without abusing them, and tons stop using Adderall without switching to crystal meth.

It's not about being "tough on crime".  It's about realizing than hand-holding a bunch of people who are adults who were stupid makes little sense.

If they don't want to take drugs, they won't.


Except for the part where it gets them to stop using drugs. The only metric that actually matters.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fehk: The Official Fark Cajun: The Madd Mann: So you're saying that treating addiction like the public health problem it is instead of a moral shortcoming works better? You don't say.

This outcome was obvious to everyone with a brain that hasn't been rotted by conservative "tough on crime" nonsense.

People who want to get clean do.  No amount of begging or bribing will get people who don't want to quit to stop using.

Why don't they pay cigarette smokers to quit smoking?  Millions have quit smoking without the govt giving them money to do so.

Tons of people use narcotic analgesics responsibly without abusing them, and tons stop using Adderall without switching to crystal meth.

It's not about being "tough on crime".  It's about realizing than hand-holding a bunch of people who are adults who were stupid makes little sense.

If they don't want to take drugs, they won't.

Except for the part where it gets them to stop using drugs. The only metric that actually matters.


So let's pay fat people to stop eating Twinkies while we're at it....or pay kleptomaniacs to stop stealing.
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?


Again...many of you seem hyper focused on the punishment part.

Most people don't want them punished...we just don't want them rewarded either.

I don't think sending meth addicts to prison is appropriate, but neither is handling them with kid gloves, patting them on the back, and absolving them of any personal responsibility.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: It seems more like positive punishment because they are using some stimulus (money) to decrease the rate of behaviour (doing drugs). Positive reinforcement is used to increase the rate of a behavior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: wage0048: So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?

Again...many of you seem hyper focused on the punishment part.

Most people don't want them punished...we just don't want them rewarded either.

I don't think sending meth addicts to prison is appropriate, but neither is handling them with kid gloves, patting them on the back, and absolving them of any personal responsibility.


Wow. It is almost like you completely fail to grasp even the most basic of facts about this program.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Steve Harvey once was talking about fathers who pay their child support on time, spend time with their kids, etc.  He said "What?  You expect me to congratulate them?  For what?  Doug what they're *supposed to do* anyway?  You don't get congratulations for doing what you're supposed to do.  The bank doesn't congratulate you for paying your mortgage, they just don't take your house."

We've become a nation that is completely devoid of any kind of personal responsibility, to the point where we pay people to take vaccines to prevent deadly pandemics, pay people to stop using drugs that they chose to start using in the first place, and making excuses for people's bad behaviors while absolving them of any and all responsibility for their choices.
 
tryan73
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like drug testing to get your welfare check?
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: The Official Fark Cajun: wage0048: So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?

Again...many of you seem hyper focused on the punishment part.

Most people don't want them punished...we just don't want them rewarded either.

I don't think sending meth addicts to prison is appropriate, but neither is handling them with kid gloves, patting them on the back, and absolving them of any personal responsibility.

Wow. It is almost like you completely fail to grasp even the most basic of facts about this program.


The only fact that matters: drug addicts chose to abuse drugs, and choose to continue doing so.

They can choose to stop.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If giving someone less money than they need for a combo at McDonald's gets them the self confidence back to help them stop doing drugs, I really don't see why you'd have a problem with it, especially since that seems pretty cheap to not have drug addicts around.
 
zez
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Won't they just spend the money on drugs?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But what if the drug I'm addicted to is money?


That's easy. Come by the Burger King parking lot at 2am. I'll give you meth to give up your money.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: It seems more like positive punishment because they are using some stimulus (money) to decrease the rate of behaviour (doing drugs). Positive reinforcement is used to increase the rate of a behavior.


Maybe some positive reinforcement might help you not poop on the floor or tear up the furniture.

hashtaglegend.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: fehk: The Official Fark Cajun: The Madd Mann: So you're saying that treating addiction like the public health problem it is instead of a moral shortcoming works better? You don't say.

This outcome was obvious to everyone with a brain that hasn't been rotted by conservative "tough on crime" nonsense.

People who want to get clean do.  No amount of begging or bribing will get people who don't want to quit to stop using.

Why don't they pay cigarette smokers to quit smoking?  Millions have quit smoking without the govt giving them money to do so.

Tons of people use narcotic analgesics responsibly without abusing them, and tons stop using Adderall without switching to crystal meth.

It's not about being "tough on crime".  It's about realizing than hand-holding a bunch of people who are adults who were stupid makes little sense.

If they don't want to take drugs, they won't.

Except for the part where it gets them to stop using drugs. The only metric that actually matters.

So let's pay fat people to stop eating Twinkies while we're at it....or pay kleptomaniacs to stop stealing.


If it works, then it works. Continually telling people their subhuman, fat, ugly and worthless doesn't drive them away from doing drugs and self destructive behavior.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
article: 'trying to kick his methamphetamine addiction, he went to a drug treatment program (SanF AIDS Foundation) three times a week and peed in a cup. If it tested negative for meth, he got paid about $7.'

I am sure it wasn't just the $21/week that got him motivated.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: If giving someone less money than they need for a combo at McDonald's gets them the self confidence back to help them stop doing drugs, I really don't see why you'd have a problem with it, especially since that seems pretty cheap to not have drug addicts around.


The way this is usually implemented, they only have a chance at money. Typically they'll just get a note that says "keep up the good work" or something.

For the life of me I can't figure out why people would be against this. It's ridiculously cheap. Much cheaper than the drug test itself.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Mock26: The Official Fark Cajun: wage0048: So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?

Again...many of you seem hyper focused on the punishment part.

Most people don't want them punished...we just don't want them rewarded either.

I don't think sending meth addicts to prison is appropriate, but neither is handling them with kid gloves, patting them on the back, and absolving them of any personal responsibility.

Wow. It is almost like you completely fail to grasp even the most basic of facts about this program.

The only fact that matters: drug addicts chose to abuse drugs, and choose to continue doing so.

They can choose to stop.


Well, that's stupid.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: The Official Fark Cajun: Mock26: The Official Fark Cajun: wage0048: So you're saying that helping people who have a problem rather than punishing them for having a problem has better results?

Again...many of you seem hyper focused on the punishment part.

Most people don't want them punished...we just don't want them rewarded either.

I don't think sending meth addicts to prison is appropriate, but neither is handling them with kid gloves, patting them on the back, and absolving them of any personal responsibility.

Wow. It is almost like you completely fail to grasp even the most basic of facts about this program.

The only fact that matters: drug addicts chose to abuse drugs, and choose to continue doing so.

They can choose to stop.

Well, that's stupid.


So is trying meth.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it tested negative for meth, he got paid about $7.

Is that even enough to buy more meth?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.