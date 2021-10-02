 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   That's nuts. And bolts. And nails. And knives. And screws   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Lithuanian man, European Union, article, metal objects, Ireland, Mass media, KUH photo, kilogram of nails  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2021 at 1:44 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are much better ways to treat iron deficiency
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
His software wasn't compatible with his hardware.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The real lesson is to not quit drinking.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least he didn't have a screw loose.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nuts and bolts and Eric Stoltz
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Picture: "Dinner is served!"

Morale: Alcohol was not involved. Sobriety is not always the best policy!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Going to have to steel ourselves for the weight of puns this thread will attract.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Picture: "Dinner is served!"

Morale: Alcohol was not involved. Sobriety is not always the best policy!


Moral, dammit!  I ain't got the good English!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's so metal
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Going to have to steel ourselves for the weight of puns this thread will attract.


But, first, let's get down to brass tacks. This guy was unhinged.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now that he's gotten some practice, he can try turning professional:

https://fark.com/comments/11800727/Yo​u​d-be-walking-funny-too-if-you-had-almo​st-a-kilo-of-gold-paste-in-your-butt#n​ew
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fasten-ate-ing.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 532x425]


Came for this shot! Thank you!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.