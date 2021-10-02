 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   You can own your own home in a desirable Boston suburb for under $450,000. That's only $1,792 per square foot   (masslive.com) divider line
6
•       •       •

6 Comments     (+0 »)
JK8Fan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a shed
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With 3 parking spots.

You know, just in case you want to share the place with a couple other people.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Tiny-home living near Boston still requires a regular-sized wallet."

East Coast-like typing detected.

I don't believe that a "regular-sized" wallet has $450K in it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen bigger mobile homes for a lot less money.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe I have a warped sense of reality since I grew up on the suburbs of NYC but 0.6 acres sounds like a farkton of land, even if the house is tiny. My childhood home had a relatively large lot for the boring suburb I grew up in and looking it up on Zillow it's a whopping 0.17 acres.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

