(NPR)   Midwestern governors will make their flyover states drive-through
15
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for ticketing

/virginiarule
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What this really is about, is 5 Midwestern states are annoyed that Ford opened it's new factories in two Southern states...
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How much resistance will the QOP base provide?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As if people with electric cars want to.visit those states.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby, Chicago is now a flyover state?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missouri state government is not on the list.. no doubt too busy trying to strike down mask mandates in court.
 
neapoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Subby, Chicago is now a flyover state?


Chicago is a city.

/runs away
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wisconsin will pull out in 2023 once the Republicans again take over the Governor's office.

As for citations of my assertation, please see the light rail project & the Great Lakes accord.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.wired.co.ukView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uh oh something could make people's lives better!

Quick!
Fox News to the battle stations!
Destroy! Destroy! DESTROY!!!

*clatter of shoe leather and fascism*

I fully expect Tucker to claim the charging stations are effecting the Midwestern giant land snails. Have you seen any? Because he hasn't!! This is outrage apparently! Quizzical dogface.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neapoi: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Subby, Chicago is now a flyover state?

Chicago is a city.

/runs away


Illinois outside of Chicago is a wasteland of opportunity.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Wisconsin will pull out in 2023 once the Republicans again take over the Governor's office.

As for citations of my assertation, please see the light rail project & the Great Lakes accord.


The truth hurts. Ow.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alphax: Missouri state government is not on the list.. no doubt too busy trying to strike down mask mandates in court.


neither is Iowa. wouldn't want anything to interfere with our precious ethanol subsidies.
 
Oysterman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Question: 

powhound: How much resistance will the QOP base provide?


Answer: 

Alphax: Missouri state government is not on the list.. no doubt too busy trying to strike down mask mandates in court.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

powhound: How much resistance will the QOP base provide?


Yes.
 
