(The Smoking Gun)   In a legal first, Iowa man pleads guilty to Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce rage   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
24
    Des Moines, Iowa, Robert Golwitzer, McDonald's customer, Iowa restaurant, bomb threat, Ankeny Police Department report  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He looks like a dipsomaniac.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, those things are barely edible with sauce. It's scary as hell to think what they would be like dry.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am surprised it wasn't Szechuan...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who gets a goddamn 30 piece McNuggets? I get a 10 piece maybe twice a month. I love that honey mustard dipping sauce.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Who gets a goddamn 30 piece McNuggets? I get a 10 piece maybe twice a month. I love that honey mustard dipping sauce.


A guy with 3 teenage daughters maybe.  Wasn't clear if that was the situation here.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what is a McDonald's dipping sauce, but I will bet one hundred dollars it's not "call in a bomb threat" good.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging "I want that sauce Morty!" to this thread.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: I am surprised it wasn't Szechuan...


"THAT'S WHAT THIS IS ALL ABOUT, MORTY! THIS IS MY 'ONE-ARMED-MAN'."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the finest America has to offer
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, just go inside and say you didn't get any dipping sauce even if they gave you a side bag full of nothing but dipping sauce. They'll look at you weird and say 'yeah we did' but just stare at them. They'll totally give you another bag of dipping sauce

/ I've seen them do it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"was irate due to the fact he had requested 30 chicken nuggets and received no dipping sauces for them."

I mean, not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team hot mustard sauce.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [i.redd.it image 750x1002]


Ben Swartz is comedic genius.  I love this show on Netflix if you haven't seen it.

Middleditch & Schwartz | Official Trailer | Netflix Improv Comedy Specials
Youtube 2Vao8d50hzw
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just dip them in mayo
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't know what is a McDonald's dipping sauce, but I will bet one hundred dollars it's not "call in a bomb threat" good.


Their mcnugget BBQ sauce is the bomb.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a side note, when did McDonald's become such dipping sauce jerks?  The Sweet 'n Sour sauce used to flow like wine, now they farking ration that shiat like it was 1940 Britain.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only gonna get worse what happens when they run out of McNuggets?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The McDonald's customer who called in a bomb threat to an Iowa restaurant because he did not receive dipping sauces with his 30-piece Chicken McNuggets order

I'd have a tough conundrum to vote to convict if I were on that jury.

I probably would still convict, but,

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Karma Chameleon: [i.redd.it image 750x1002]

Ben Swartz is comedic genius.  I love this show on Netflix if you haven't seen it.

[YouTube video: Middleditch & Schwartz | Official Trailer | Netflix Improv Comedy Specials]


I will have to check it out this weekend. thanks!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shiat, now i want some
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: To be fair, those things are barely edible with sauce. It's scary as hell to think what they would be like dry.


They actually ARE edible with the sauce.
Without, though?
I'm guessing halfway dry-swallowing the third piece is when he picked up the phone and made that stupid call.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Who gets a goddamn 30 piece McNuggets? I get a 10 piece maybe twice a month. I love that honey mustard dipping sauce.


maddan up above probably got it right: a dipsomaniac, in the proper sense of the word.

Seriously, they're only edible when you're drunk.
 
