(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Meet one of the .04% of homes that don't have a refrigerator   (wfla.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Life without a refrigerator is pretty farking farked up. I know because the fridge in the house I'm renting crapped out in July and landlady refused to fix it. I paid for it to get fixed and it stopped working again three weeks later. Working with a crappy beat ass fridge until we can move.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

flappy_penguin: Life without a refrigerator is pretty farking farked up. I know because the fridge in the house I'm renting crapped out in July and landlady refused to fix it. I paid for it to get fixed and it stopped working again three weeks later. Working with a crappy beat ass fridge until we can move.


Oh yes, I rtfa, my rented fridge is also supposedly under warranty but fark me I still had to pay labor to do jack shiat
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$50/month for warranty?  These people were ripped off long before their refrigerator broke.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a (very) basic refrigerator for not much more than $1000. How the hell does anyone get away with charging $600 a year for a warranty on one?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would tell this company to pound sand and hire a farking lawyer.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You can get a (very) basic refrigerator for not much more than $1000.


Umm....    https://www.homedepot.com/p/Frigida​ire​-13-9-cu-ft-Top-Freezer-Refrigerator-i​n-Brushed-Steel-ENERGY-STAR-FFHT1425VV​/310378589?

That's a brand name.  Basic goes much, much cheaper.  Lots of fridge/freezer combos are well under a grand.

You lawyers with your BMWs and $3k+ appliances...
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It could be worse. They could have had this refrigerator.

Requiem for a Dream - diet pills.mp4
Youtube uF6PmTO6FV4
 
sforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bet it was a Samsung.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Then, within an hour, something even better: they found the fridge and say it can be delivered next week."

Yeah right. This is either another "two weeks" excuse, or they "found" someone else's fridge and stole it to get the news off their back.

Also, stop buying Samsung fridges you idiots.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sforce: Bet it was a Samsung.


It quit working. It didn't explode.
 
aperson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

ZUUUL!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flappy_penguin: Life without a refrigerator is pretty farking farked up. I know because the fridge in the house I'm renting crapped out in July and landlady refused to fix it. I paid for it to get fixed and it stopped working again three weeks later. Working with a crappy beat ass fridge until we can move.


I've been told by many people I know in NYC that cooking at home is for Boomers.

They just PostMates, UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash for life.
 
