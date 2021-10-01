 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Scientists reveal hidden passages of letters written by Marie Antoinette; apparently, it's good to be the queen   (cnet.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is fascinating science, but I am glad people will be able to tell my romance history from a Chrome file on Google's servers somewhere.

You get what you deserve, Google.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
hglanham.tripod.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They found more in that attic in Germany?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
assurez-vous de boire votre ovaltine
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She actually kept the Moet et Chandon in an ugly cabinet.
 
