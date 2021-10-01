 Skip to content
 
(KRTV Great Falls)   Firefighters do whatever it takes to serve the public, and if that means reading a book to a little girl to calm her down after a car crash, then so be it   (krtv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There ain't no song "fark the fire department"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: There ain't no song "fark the fire department"


They just seem in every way to be the opposite of the police
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, I see, it's ok when a fireman does it. But when I read to a little girl to calm her down after she got into a van to see puppies, and realized there wasn't actually any puppies in there,  suddenly people are acting like I'm a creep.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've got the lights.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: There ain't no song "fark the fire department"


My twitter feed is full of damning info out of NYC about hella racist firefighters.

Via the NYTimes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just be a gottam human being.  Treat people as if they were gottam human beings.  We should never have stories about heroes.  Just people being people.  "A person acted like a real gottam person today" should never make the news, but it has to.

Every flesh and blood organism you encounter deserves the same respect that you would give your child, unless you're a gottam psychotic mutant.  It's alive.  You might stick a metal rod through the brain and slaughter and eat it, but while it's alive it's a living being.

It might be delicious, it might be a human child. Humans have related well to both throughout history.

Be a human.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Just be a gottam human being.  Treat people as if they were gottam human beings.  We should never have stories about heroes.  Just people being people.  "A person acted like a real gottam person today" should never make the news, but it has to.

Every flesh and blood organism you encounter deserves the same respect that you would give your child, unless you're a gottam psychotic mutant.  It's alive.  You might stick a metal rod through the brain and slaughter and eat it, but while it's alive it's a living being.

It might be delicious, it might be a human child. Humans have related well to both throughout history.

Be a human.


To borrow a quote from Patton Oswalt's late wife, Michelle McNamara, "Life is chaos.  Be kind."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fake news, firefighters can't read! :3
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cretinbob: There ain't no song "fark the fire department"

They just seem in every way to be the opposite of the police


Except for the ones refusing to get vaccinated. fark those guys.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look for the helpers.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: ...It might be delicious, it might be a human child.


Are...  Are you suggesting we eat human children?
 
jman144
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Geez, can't we just appreciate a nice moment without getting all cynical about i.......oh this is FARK, isn't it?
 
emonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For 30 years I've kept some stuffed animals and some kid's books in a sealed bag in my trunk just in case they're needed.

Nothing yet.  Thankfully.
 
