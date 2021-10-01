 Skip to content
Spite + money = amusing architecture
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have included a picture of the Crocker spite fence, because it's pretty amusing.  Three walls, 40 feet high.

ww2.kqed.orgView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though Yung and his family eventually moved, the property remained in their family until 1904, when Yung's descendants finally sold the land to Crocker's descendants. The spite fence (then a mere 25 feet tall) came down the next year.

Oh, the other thing the article fails to mention:

...less than two years later the entire area was completely wiped out by the 1906 earthquake and fire.  Every building you see in that picture was gone, Daddy, gone.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: This feud is sort of moot now, because in 2019, MIT engineers created an even blacker substance than Black 3.0 and Vantablack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Early in my life, someone purposefully wronged me.
They chose the wrong person.
I had my revenge.

And when I did, when I saw my plan coming together...I found no joy in it.
Quite the opposite, it left a bad taste in my mouth.

I'm glad I got that lesson early in life.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
list is missing one of the most famous ones, and actually relevant as its at the center of a current dispute etwen Macy's and Amazon

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Million​_​Dollar_Corner
 
