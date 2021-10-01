 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Meanwhile, Crocodiles are going airborne in Australia   (yahoo.com)
11
11 Comments
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Brantgoose is unafraid to state the obvious:  a Crocodile is not a comfort animal.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That drone is crocodile done-dee.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now everything in Australia designed to kill you is evolving to find new ways to kill you.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til they figure out surfing
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My SO is Australian. The pandemic has been conveniently bought me a couple years from having to visit and undoubtedly meet my demise
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like the outcome, but it's more fun if you play them a little.

Angry Fisherman Hooks Annoying Drone
Youtube 4nVRoXbbSGc
 
wademh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Wait til they figure out surfing


images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
