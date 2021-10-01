 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Q13 Fox)   Dad, dad. I caught a big fish. Reel him in, there we go. Good job. Alligator: MINE   (q13fox.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, YouTube, Fishing, hungry alligator, University of Florida, little boy, viral videos, big bass, Viral video  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Oct 2021 at 1:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He will remember that and tell that story for the rest of his life. The one that got away.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Out of nowhere"

It's Florida, why would you have a little kid near any body of water.
miami.cbslocal.comView Full Size

Out of nowhere!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why I fish in Lake Michigan. Once a year. From a dock.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: "Out of nowhere"

It's Florida, why would you have a little kid near any body of water.
[miami.cbslocal.com image 411x393]
Out of nowhere!


Isn't that the Everglades that is just low and moderate?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: Ker_Thwap: "Out of nowhere"

It's Florida, why would you have a little kid near any body of water.
[miami.cbslocal.com image 411x393]
Out of nowhere!

Isn't that the Everglades that is just low and moderate?


I'm colorblind, very high and low is the same color.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before the b**** stile my fish pic
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Glorious Purpose!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Give a little boy a fish, and you'll feed him for a day.
Give a little boy a croc and you'll feed him the rest of his life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: Ker_Thwap: "Out of nowhere"

It's Florida, why would you have a little kid near any body of water.
[miami.cbslocal.com image 411x393]
Out of nowhere!

Isn't that the Everglades that is just low and moderate?


Everglades National Park is all in the tip (lolol) that isn't Miami-Dade and Monroe in Very High, Broward is up there too. Only Palm Beach and Collier are listed as low in the southern half of the state. That said yeah anything that isn't within 30ish miles of the coast is still mostly sawgrass
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: [external-preview.redd.it image 300x450]


Plot: a man and a woman decide the combo costume of that classic will really wow the crowd. Hilarity ensues.

1) Always Sunny
2) Curb your Enthusiasm
3) 30 Rock with bonus participant Rachel Dratch as Fish
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't go there
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline:   WATCH: Alligator rushes out of water, steals Florida boy's fish and pole

Watch what? There's no video!
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crocodylia trifecta in play...
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NEVER fish in any body of dark water in Florida without expecting a gator to be lurking there. Never become complacent about a local gator in a pond or any body of water near your home. They don't make good pets plus they will eat yours if given half a chance.

The kid was lucky. He did not rush down to the waters edge to finish hauling in the fish.

Remember. Gators are protected in Florida, but then they're the main defense to all of those big constrictor snakes morons have been dumping into the swamps.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.