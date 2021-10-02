 Skip to content
What a toeriffic sock
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Brilliant

2. Don't want to add that to the sorting folding and finding when doing laundry.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What problem is this solving?

Yes. I read the article.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What problem is this solving?

Yes. I read the article.


I also read the article and I think it has to do with toe jam.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: stuhayes2010: What problem is this solving?

Yes. I read the article.

I also read the article and I think it has to do with toe jam.



Toe Jam is the name of my punk rock group.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looks like little willy is going to have a knit beanie this winter
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Looks like little willy is going to have a knit beanie this winter


was just going to say, good head warmer.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

king of vegas: stuhayes2010: What problem is this solving?

Yes. I read the article.

I also read the article and I think it has to do with toe jam.


Did the article change? The problem its solving is explicitly stated: "Well, the reason is because the nail on the big toe is a lot tougher than the others, and even when it's trimmed there's a chance it might catch the fabric or cause friction at the big-toe end of the sock."

Now I've never experienced the issue of my big toe nail catching my socks, but it appears to be an issue for some.
 
