(BBC)   20 drivers in England follow tanker truck for miles, and once it gets to its destination, discover it's full of mortar, not petrol   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the complaint about electric cars was that it takes hours to charge them.

World, flat circle, etc.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't even look like a tanker
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's England, so the cars just followed him. In the US, they would have run him off the road at gunpoint.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have only recently seen this, and done a lol.

Guy On Horse Chants To People Queueing For Petrol
Youtube mxsTwFhQLto


/Joke's on him when they run out of carrots, though.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who'da thunk  that Road Warrior was going to give us the most accurate picture of the future.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker


And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But a popular cartoon character ASSURED me that this would all be over in a matter of days.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
looks like some of society here is at pre-seasonal peak stupid.
I'm guessing these are the ones who have caused shortages of other things in the last year - toilet rolls, pasta, banananas, flour, *everything vaguely seasonal*
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 700x300]


The Wages of Fear?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 700x300]


The Wages of Fear- fantastic movie (in four languages).
Well worth wearing your subtitle glasses to watch.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess nobody acquainted them with the fact that they would have saved gas by not following the damn truck. But that seems evident pretty much everywhere that you turn, because any direction you look you can pretty much see a dumbass.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That isn't how you conserve fuel.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 700x300]

The Wages of Fear?


Indeed.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There isn't a Cheezoid anywhere near that tanker. We sure it wasn't cheese?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker

And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.


Yeah. Those things, wherever you go, are quite clearly marked, because fire departments get quite irked when they get to the site of a truck fire and realize that what they thought was a simple semi turn-over requiring a little water or foam to put out turns into a potential flaming holocaust because they didn't realize what they were getting themselves into because the truck and trailer were not properly marked (the only things worse are trailers full of explosives or toxic chemicals that are not properly marked).
 
discotaco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How's the propane situation in the UK?

Can a gas (propane) grill power an engine? Let's try it!
Youtube pUcBAQnxA8w
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: ZMugg: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 700x300]

The Wages of Fear?

Indeed.


That certainly is high octane fuel.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, it had *some* fuel in it, right?
 
mutt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I couldn't believe it... I just went full McEnroe and said 'You cannot be serious!'

LOL
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could be worse


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iToad: It's England, so the cars just followed him. In the US, they would have run him off the road at gunpoint.


Way to make a thread about the utter failure of Brexit about America. Go to sleep already.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker

And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.


This was my first thought.  Do they not have the hazard 4 color diamond in the UK?

1203# is gasoline.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Say the line, Bart Carter
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Russ1642: cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker

And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.

Yeah. Those things, wherever you go, are quite clearly marked, because fire departments get quite irked when they get to the site of a truck fire and realize that what they thought was a simple semi turn-over requiring a little water or foam to put out turns into a potential flaming holocaust because they didn't realize what they were getting themselves into because the truck and trailer were not properly marked (the only things worse are trailers full of explosives or toxic chemicals that are not properly marked).


Also some first responder training I received a few years ago shows an infamous video of a person responding to a truck crash and what looks like steam or smoke but is actually staying too low to ground...guy approaches it and you see him collapse and die in seconds I believe from lack of oxygen. Pretty sure that video has made Its way around the world for departments by now.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What will Farkers who claim that this is "because of Brexit!" say in a few days when this is all over? - Exactly 3 days ago.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 700x300]

The Wages of Fear- fantastic movie (in four languages).
Well worth wearing your subtitle glasses to watch.


this was better
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0076740/​m​ediaviewer/rm736438528/
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember building docsets for a winery here in NZ that was exporting bulk wine to the UK.

Several containers holding 24 thousand litres of wine each. Unfortunately there aren't wine tankers, as container trucks transported them but it could realistically be a thing, although I guess they'd be stainless steel and not painted steel like they use for fuel.

Whilst browsing for a picture I had a chuckle at this one, you can see the sides of the container is visibly warped due to the liquids and they rolled with that one for their ad:
image.made-in-china.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: ClavellBCMI: Russ1642: cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker

And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.

Yeah. Those things, wherever you go, are quite clearly marked, because fire departments get quite irked when they get to the site of a truck fire and realize that what they thought was a simple semi turn-over requiring a little water or foam to put out turns into a potential flaming holocaust because they didn't realize what they were getting themselves into because the truck and trailer were not properly marked (the only things worse are trailers full of explosives or toxic chemicals that are not properly marked).

Also some first responder training I received a few years ago shows an infamous video of a person responding to a truck crash and what looks like steam or smoke but is actually staying too low to ground...guy approaches it and you see him collapse and die in seconds I believe from lack of oxygen. Pretty sure that video has made Its way around the world for departments by now.


Yeah, seeing that screams "Set up the 'Stay the fark away!!!' markers!!!" well away from the crash site while you yell on the radio to dispatch for a hazmat crew, STAT!!!!!
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's really strange how this fuel shortage, which Brexit Bob ~assured~ us wasn't a real thing, has gone on so long.

Don't you all find it strange?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: cretinbob: That doesn't even look like a tanker

And you'd think they'd look at the markings and placards. When you've got a tank full of fuel you don't keep it a secret.


Somehow I doubt the mental giants that will burn the gasoline they already have following random tanker trucks for miles just assuming that it must be A. full and not empty and B. on the way to a public gas station are going to be bright enough to read the signage.

Betcha 9 outta 10 of 'em voted for Brexit.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

