 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Internet slow in South Korea? Blame Squid Game   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, South Korea, recent months, Internet service provider, Broadband Internet access, network traffic, South Korean court, open dialogue, SK Telecom  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Oct 2021 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'survival drama' is such an accursedly stupid form of reality tv. i hate everything right now.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see ISP asshattery isn't limited to North America. "How dare Netflix cause our customers to use the service they're paying for!"
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...I can't....I can't even...my brain is locked up......that article was like an ice cream headache. I'm still not even sure...is it a game, a show, a game show, a show about a game? Is this an anomaly, or just yet another warning bell for how farking stupid we've be one as a species?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: 'survival drama' is such an accursedly stupid form of reality tv. i hate everything right now.


It's not reality TV though?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bluemoons: I...I can't....I can't even...my brain is locked up......that article was like an ice cream headache. I'm still not even sure...is it a game, a show, a game show, a show about a game? Is this an anomaly, or just yet another warning bell for how farking stupid we've be one as a species?


It's a fictional show about a game show sort of thing.

It's very much not my thing, but I'm led to believe it's well done.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a great show. When I saw the trailer I thought "Naaah". Now I'm hooked!
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about a group of 456 people who play "Running Man"/"Hunger Games"-style games in pursuit of a a growing monetary prize.

Spoiler: not all of them make it.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Nice to see ISP asshattery isn't limited to North America. "How dare Netflix cause our customers to use the service they're paying for!"


No shiat.

Netflix isn't sending data around for shiats and giggles -- the only reason that data flow is happening AT ALL is because the ISP's customers are actively requesting it. And they are paying the ISP to deliver it to them.

If they feel entitled to more money, they should raise their damn rates so the actual users get to foot the bill.

On top of that, Netflix will send pretty much any ISP with a certain number of customers free caching servers to plug in directly on their network, to store popular shows locally for their own customers and greatly reduce network interconnection traffic.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should spread the blame squidward?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
II liked it, I binged all 9 episodes in a day.

That said, I thought South Korea was in the top 3 worldwide for fast internet.  That must be a metric farkton of people streaming.

/It's a "game show" where losing equals death, with a whole bunch of ethical choices made by the contestants throughout the games.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: Nice to see ISP asshattery isn't limited to North America. "How dare Netflix cause our customers to use the service they're paying for!"


Ya, the feel idiotic.

Providers should be responsible for their infrastructure, and keeping it up with potential demands. There is always a chance of some event drawing their customer bases attention after all. This just means that they are behind on the rise of streaming, and eventually the upgrades they are suing Netflix to pay for would be used for other non-netflix uses. But why pay for upgrades when we can make up a BS excuse to force someone else to pay for us.

Of course there is always the risk that Netflix looks at this, and decides that South Korea is not economically feasible any more, ot will not be for long if it proceeds, and decides to cut out of the country. If you can not stream the show there, that would solve the providers problems nicely.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: gameshowhost: 'survival drama' is such an accursedly stupid form of reality tv. i hate everything right now.

It's not reality TV though?


i know, i know. i'm still absolutely drained by the stuff though, if it's not mockery of the accursed form of television that has turned all sorts of formerly-great tv channels into the same 'reality' hot garbage.

give me chappelle's takes on the subject. let him tear the shiat to shreds and make me laugh. let's tear down the entire reality tv institution with lulz-a-plenty.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a review of it from The Guardian: Squid Game: the smash-hit South Korean horror is a perfect fit for our dystopian mood | Television | The Guardian
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: II liked it, I binged all 9 episodes in a day.

That said, I thought South Korea was in the top 3 worldwide for fast internet.  That must be a metric farkton of people streaming.

/It's a "game show" where losing equals death, with a whole bunch of ethical choices made by the contestants throughout the games.


I'm watching episode 3 right now, it's surprisingly more intricate than I expected.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Internet has seemed slow here in Korea at night lately. As Squid Games is a world-wide popular thing now, Korean people are even more motivated to watch it.

If you haven't seen Korean media before, it has interesting elements compared to American media of the same genre. While some is still just filler, quality Korean shows and films have better grey characters and handling of ambiguity, interesting inclusion of cultural values, and much better use of subtleties. They also don't serialize everything, so an actual ending is common.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Daves I Know: Internet has seemed slow here in Korea at night lately. As Squid Games is a world-wide popular thing now, Korean people are even more motivated to watch it.

If you haven't seen Korean media before, it has interesting elements compared to American media of the same genre. While some is still just filler, quality Korean shows and films have better grey characters and handling of ambiguity, interesting inclusion of cultural values, and much better use of subtleties. They also don't serialize everything, so an actual ending is common.


That is all true.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My roof antena gets the lords channels and we is aint getin yankee poisnus vacine !
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So it's The Running Man?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: My roof antena gets the lords channels and we is aint getin yankee poisnus vacine !


I hate to be the one to tell you, but those roof antennas pick up the 5G reeeeeal good.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.