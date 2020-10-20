 Skip to content
(NPR)   Good news, budding college students. It's that time of the year where you get to start filling out the paperwork that will saddle the rest of your adult life with unpayable student loans. Don't worry, though -- the application is free   (npr.org) divider line
39
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My payment is going to be $50/month.
I didn't have to finance my entire lifestyle though.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i could do it all over again id go for an apprenticeship as an electrician or in HVAC..... or go to job corps & learn to weld or something.

Maybe even the merchant marines... that might lead to a chance to GTFO of the USA & go live in a proper country with laws & stuff.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get why it's so hard, I was able to put myself through college by waiting tables and getting a small $500,000 gift from my parents. Kids these days are so entitled.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Student loans were a bad deal when an education cost 5 fold less. They haven't gotten better.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: If i could do it all over again id go for an apprenticeship as an electrician or in HVAC..... or go to job corps & learn to weld or something.

Maybe even the merchant marines... that might lead to a chance to GTFO of the USA & go live in a proper country with laws & stuff.


This. Learn a skill or trade

I say this as someone with two liberal arts degrees
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.


The wrench in your plans is the "live with your parents" part. Not always an option. I'd wager it's not even usually an option.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel student debt.

Then fund post-secondary education. Fully.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: My payment is going to be $50/month.
I didn't have to finance my entire lifestyle though.


Same here, I worked while my friends partied. I got no help from my parents, scholarships or grants. I didn't finance anything I didn't have to. When I graduated I worked two jobs until they were paid off. Made as big a payment as I could afford every month. Took me less than 7 years.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And make sure that you have a strong mailbox, because as soon as you file that thing, you're going to get swamped with college brochures.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: chewd: If i could do it all over again id go for an apprenticeship as an electrician or in HVAC..... or go to job corps & learn to weld or something.

Maybe even the merchant marines... that might lead to a chance to GTFO of the USA & go live in a proper country with laws & stuff.

This. Learn a skill or trade

I say this as someone with two liberal arts degrees


Becoming a tradesman gives you tons of money to retire by 50. Because your crippling back pain isn't going to let you work for any longer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: My payment is going to be $50/month.
I didn't have to finance my entire lifestyle though.


I'm $100/month for the rest of my life.  Income-based repayments are wonderful, especially since new interest exceeds $100 each month.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.


Naww these kids are not gonna do that. They're gonna go to "Expensive University" five states away so that the 'rents can't see or find out about all the stupid shat they are doing, do the entire five years at E.U. in the swanky off-campus dorms with a hot tub in every quad, and take out so many loans they will alter the US national debt. This will all be so that they can get "the college experience"

I got my BA following your plan, except for the "Live with your parents" thing (I was 45, class of 2012), and between Pell Grants and scholarships (plenty for us "non-traditional" students) my ASc and BA cost me less than $5K, and almost all of that was books, parking and other fees, and supplies. Treat going to school like a job. Do it as cheaply as possible and do it as well as possible. No one outside of a few disciplines gives a rolling rat's ass what school's name is on the diploma.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no reason to go into debt for an education.  Instead of going to some pricey college with a name, I chose to go to "Skeeter's University of Smarts", which was almost accredited one year.  I worked my ass off beating the mud down by the crick with a stuffed beaver tail to scare up the worms that I'd sell for bait.  I did that 6 days a week and took all my classes on Tuesdays.  Also, I didn't eat for four years.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Cancel student debt.

Then fund post-secondary education. Fully.


And trigger the single biggest economic boom our generation has ever seen? Are you mad? We've got debtors prisons to reconstitute!
 
R0AHN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also avoid the CorinthianCs/ITTs/UoPs and lookalike for-profits like the plague. There's easier and more productive ways to waste money.

Don't get caught up in advert hype, look at local community colleges first. See if their credits transfer to another university. Above all else, research before making any decision.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't go to college. It's quite literally a debt trap.

Get certifications or something. It's a wage slave life for everyone but the Boomers right now. Literally just find whichever ratio of job sh*ttiness vs. pay sh*ttiness that disgusts you the least.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I worked and went to school at the same time and it sucked.  I was exhausted and I wasn't able to put as much effort into my studies and my grades suffered for it.  If I could do it again I would have took out a bigger loan so I didn't have to do that.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Don't go to college. It's quite literally a debt trap.

Get certifications or something. It's a wage slave life for everyone but the Boomers right now. Literally just find whichever ratio of job sh*ttiness vs. pay sh*ttiness that disgusts you the least.


Yeah! Stick it to the Man!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go in the Military.
Learn how to fight.
Get armed.
Start the Revolution.

The game is rigged. You will never win if you play by their rules.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I don't get why it's so hard, I was able to put myself through college by waiting tables and getting a small $500,000 gift from my parents. Kids these days are so entitled.


"Stop whining, you entitled sh*ts. I own a $400,000 house and am debt free because I SAVE. It's not that hard. All I did was:
- make my own coffee in the mornings
- bus instead of Uber
- have Mommy and Daddy buy me a house because I'm their special boy
- clip coupons"

Or however the meme goes.

Literally the only way my peers have been able to afford a house is through inheritance. People don't get that generational poverty is an intentional economic policy choice and sh*t's going to get real bad.
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My wife still complains that she was living on her own and working a full time job while going to school, but couldn't get decent financial assistance because it went by her parent's income.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: bluejeansonfire: Don't go to college. It's quite literally a debt trap.

Get certifications or something. It's a wage slave life for everyone but the Boomers right now. Literally just find whichever ratio of job sh*ttiness vs. pay sh*ttiness that disgusts you the least.

Yeah! Stick it to the Man!
[i.pinimg.com image 625x304]


I was ordered by my parents to go to college or else, "because that's how you get a good job and that's how the world works."

That was a f*cking lie, and they blamed me for the debt necessary to obey their lie.

Any Zoomer that will listen to me, I tell them straight-up that the adult life waiting for them is a wage slave life, and they need to do their research and find a career path that is palatable and lucrative now, because U.S. employers have forgotten how to pay a decent wage to anyone not in the C-suite and they're going to have to fight for an economic foothold somewhere.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: austerity101: Cancel student debt.

Then fund post-secondary education. Fully.

And trigger the single biggest economic boom our generation has ever seen? Are you mad? We've got debtors prisons to reconstitute!


Vaccine is free and look how many people are too stupid to get it.
Education is no different.
Don't get the wrong idea, whatever it takes to get people better educated, but there are people with degrees who are still dumb as fark.
 
groppet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just found out Fannie Mae bought my mortgage so it'll be like I have a college loan.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xythero: I worked and went to school at the same time and it sucked.  I was exhausted and I wasn't able to put as much effort into my studies and my grades suffered for it.  If I could do it again I would have took out a bigger loan so I didn't have to do that.


Life would be so, so much better for humans if our basic needs were met. We could be more productive, more creative, more innovative, and happier.

But we can't do that because it makes rich people sad.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.


This. Also see if the course you're taking will accept industry certifications for credit. Those are far cheaper and easier to get in many cases.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh no, almost free money for a lifetime of increased opportunities. Just take only what you need for tuition and cheap housing.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Any Zoomer that will listen to me, I tell them straight-up that the adult life waiting for them is a wage slave life, and they need to do their research and find a career path that is palatable and lucrative now, because U.S. employers have forgotten how to pay a decent wage to anyone not in the C-suite and they're going to have to fight for an economic foothold somewhere.


Exactly. That's why I joined organized crime. I learn more about human anatomy than any book could ever teach.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.


That piece of advice all on its own is best best advice you can give to recent high school grads (apart from suggesting trade school).  Be sure to concentrate on classes that are transferable whenever possible.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xythero: I worked and went to school at the same time and it sucked.  I was exhausted and I wasn't able to put as much effort into my studies and my grades suffered for it.  If I could do it again I would have took out a bigger loan so I didn't have to do that.


I did the same.  I was working full time and going to college at night.  My weekends were spent doing homework and studying.  I had no life and was always exhausted.  On the other hand, zero student loan debt.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The site has been boned all day, FYI.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.

That piece of advice all on its own is best best advice you can give to recent high school grads (apart from suggesting trade school).  Be sure to concentrate on classes that are transferable whenever possible.


I disagree. The good degrees in STEM require a farkload of prerequisites, and all the Communications and Spanish courses you can take isn't going to make your Bachelors degree any cheaper or quicker. Plus, you're stuck taking nothing but pure engineering and upper division math courses. It'll melt your brain and turn you into someone who posts on Fark.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.


Also, remember that choosing to go to college is choosing to make an investment. A good rule of thumb is to pick a degree that is also the job title of three successful people you know of. If you sink 200k into any degree that ends in "studies", be prepared to suck it up and struggle for the rest of your life as a result of your poor investment choice and don't come crying to the rest of us about it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Life would be so, so much better for humans if our basic needs were met. We could be more productive, more creative, more innovative, and happier.

But we can't do that because it makes rich people sad.


Time for some Buckminster Fuller:

"We should do away with the absolutely specious notion that everybody has to earn a living. It is a fact today that one in ten thousand of us can make a technological breakthrough capable of supporting all the rest. The youth of today are absolutely right in recognizing this nonsense of earning a living.

We keep inventing jobs because of this false idea that everybody has to be employed at some kind of drudgery because, according to Malthusian Darwinian theory he must justify his right to exist. So we have inspectors of inspectors and people making instruments for inspectors to inspect inspectors.

The true business of people should be to go back to school and think about whatever it was they were thinking about before somebody came along and told them they had to earn a living."
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cancel student debt.

Then fund post-secondary education. Fully.


You obviously don't have an economic degree
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: revrendjim: Do the first two years at a community college.
Go to your local Generic State University.
Live with your parents.
Get a job.
Apply for every scholarship/workstudy.
If you still need a loan, get the smallest one you can manage.

Also, remember that choosing to go to college is choosing to make an investment. A good rule of thumb is to pick a degree that is also the job title of three successful people you know of. If you sink 200k into any degree that ends in "studies", be prepared to suck it up and struggle for the rest of your life as a result of your poor investment choice and don't come crying to the rest of us about it.


The amount of student loans should be tied to the earning potential of the degree.  If you are pursuing a degree in "___ studies", your student loan cap should be fifty bucks.  That's for all four years.

In all seriousness, they need to put some common sense into the amounts.  Going $50,000 into debt for an art history degree is stupid and the loan companies shouldn't be allowed to do that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Becoming a tradesman gives you tons of money to retire by 50. Because your crippling back pain isn't going to let you work for any longer.


That's just the carpet and tile guys.
 
