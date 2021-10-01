 Skip to content
(NPR)   Pat Robertson steps down as host of the 700 Club, will now have to talk to the imaginary voices in his head on his own time   (npr.org) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is in large measure responsible for many of the problems we face today. The host of a television show.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Son of a Senator
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the headline is hiding it a little, but, clear repeat... https://www.fark.com/commen​ts/11806088​/In-other-news-Pat-Robertson-has-been-​spilling-out-hate-for-anyone-different​-on-TV-for-60-years
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see he's leaving the grift in the family.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now you know the rest of the story.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil really does get to live for farking ever
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.hobbydatabase.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may need more time to focus on the blood diamond mines.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will tell us that sex with ducks is a sin?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really shocked that Disney's lawyers still haven't figured out a legal maneuver to extricate themselves from Freeform's contract with the 700 Club.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you gave Pat Robertson an enema you could bury him in a matchbox...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will miss his Dungeons & Dragons rants. They were the audio equivalent of chic tracts.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he can spend more time on the leg press machine
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't his son Gordon just as batsh*t crazy?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game begins. A pawn is moved
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched him as a teen once, getting high with a friend. We were too lazy to get up and change the channel.

/this was WAY before tv remote controls...
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My candidate for looniest Robertson Rant: Jimi Hendrix's music was based on voodoo rituals. But I didn't watch CBN on purpose.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Who will tell us that sex with ducks is a sin?


Joseph "Big Joe" McGillicutty
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, there is some necromantic bs that keeps this homunculus alive. Maybe he was feeding off the hopes and dreams of everyone who tuned in hoping he or one of his walking voodoo dolls would "claim healing" for them.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm really shocked that Disney's lawyers still haven't figured out a legal maneuver to extricate themselves from Freeform's contract with the 700 Club.


I'd be unsurprised if Freeform goes away at some point, between Disney+ and general reduction of channels.  As people move to streaming packages, they're generally getting smaller numbers of channels.

But, until then, we'll get to see their lovely disclaimers before they air 700 Club.

"What you are about to see is not Freeform.  We can't tell you not to watch.  But have you tried literally anything else?"
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pat Robertson on Karate: Avoid "Inhaling Demon Spirits"
Youtube p8Lg6aUZykw
He will be missed for his takes on shiat like this.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sex With Ducks: the Music Video by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube EXPcBI4CJc8
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: I swear, there is some necromantic bs that keeps this homunculus alive. Maybe he was feeding off the hopes and dreams of everyone who tuned in hoping he or one of his walking voodoo dolls would "claim healing" for them.


Same as it always was:  Heaven don't want him, hell's afraid he'll take over.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I'm really shocked that Disney's lawyers still haven't figured out a legal maneuver to extricate themselves from Freeform's contract with the 700 Club.


If it counts as a ministry there may be text-based reasons for NOT doing so
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: He is in large measure responsible for many of the problems we face today. The host of a television show.


'Id rank him just under Rush Limbaugh based on the the amount of societal damage both him and other Evangelicals have caused.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is Pat Robertson a false prophet? "Mitt Romney will win the presidential election!"
Youtube P6xBo9EijIQ
THE FIFTH BOOK OF MOSES, commonly called
DEUTERONOMY
ᴄʜᴀᴘᴛᴇʀ 18


20 But the prophet, which shall presume to speak a word in my name, which I have not commanded him to speak, or that shall speak in the name of other gods, even that prophet shall die.
21 And if thou say in thine heart, How shall we know the word which the Lᴏʀᴅ hath not spoken?
22 When a prophet speaketh in the name of the Lᴏʀᴅ, if the thing follow not, nor come to pass, that is the thing which the Lᴏʀᴅ hath not spoken, but the prophet hath spoken it presumptuously: thou shalt not be afraid of him.
― King James Version (KJV)

And there you have it: proof that Pat Robertson isn't (and never was) a true believer, and neither is Benny Hinn. Both were laughing about the claim that the Lᴏʀᴅ spoke to Pat and told him this "prophecy." Pat was guffawing! Given that the Biblical penalty for false prophecy in the name of the Lᴏʀᴅ is execution as shown above, Pat would not have done this if he truly believed.

They're scammers, and they know it.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxwellton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I watched him as a teen once, getting high with a friend. We were too lazy to get up and change the channel.

/this was WAY before tv remote controls...


If you were poor enough, your TV was old enough that 1990 could've been WAAY before remote controls.  I don't think I had one until I bought my first TV for myself, in the late 90s, either as I was graduating from college or just after (when the one I'd taken with me from home finally died).
 
