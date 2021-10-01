 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Tall people, rich people, creepy people, and eccentric music people are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, September 19-25 Brining Edition   (fark.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, O RLY?, Fark Weird News Quiz, Quiz, Image macro, Discussion, Quizzing in Belgium  
•       •       •

212 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Oct 2021 at 3:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1148
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I decided to take up brining. I got started on it when I read a recipe suggesting that I do this when air-frying chicken wings, and after they turned out really well, I've now got a weird hodgepodge of various containers with really murky-looking enigmatic liquids full of meat in my fridge. I'm on the verge of printing QR codes to link to a spreadsheet. Seriously, the fridge at my sister's dairy farm where she stores things like antibiotics and sperm samples looks less freaky.

One thing I learned very quickly is not to bother tasting the brine before adding it to the meat. Seriously. If you've ever wondered if, as an adult, you can duplicate that face a 1-year-old makes when you give him a lemon, well, I assure you that you can. And you'll likely keep making that face for the rest of the day, but unlike the one-year-old, you will *not* go back for another taste.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you ever brine your meat and what kind of stuff you add in that most people don't.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the Simpsons did it.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sucked hard this week.  I need to work less.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always brine my chicken in a salt+ sugar brine, but it's useless on the quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I always brine my chicken in a salt+ sugar brine, but it's useless on the quiz.


You have to brine you keyboard for it to help on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course one of the two I got wrong was a sports question.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm all of those but one.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.