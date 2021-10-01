 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Sun)   There's drunk, there's falling down drunk, then there's joining up with the search party looking for you drunk   (torontosun.com) divider line
4
    More: Repeat, Comment, According to Jim, email notifications, Turkish news channel NTV, Community Guidelines, Mutlu's name, civil forum, Comments  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 10:45 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drunk Hall of Fame candidate.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe we could send out a search party for repeat articles. Maybe they would find one.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's pretty epic. Many will speak of this legend in the future and wonder if it really happened.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need a new tag for stories that go beyond a mere repeat. Maybe something easy like REPEAT+1, REPEAT+2, etc. Or here's an idea, when a story gets greened the admin/mods go through the queue and tag everything as having been greened already and also block those links from being submitted even by TotalFarkers. I realize that won't solve the issue for later submissions with different links but it's a start. Then the next shift comes on, sees the tag, and doesn't re-green.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.