(NYPost)   If you're a hospital nurse, it's really best not to mock a baby with a birth defect along with posting images of said baby on Instagram   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Infant, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Intensive care medicine, Neonatal intensive care unit, Sierra Samuels, posting photos, Childbirth, Jackson Memorial Hospital  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she doesn't like ugly, she must not have any mirrors.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If she doesn't like ugly, she must not have any mirrors.


Mirrors don't show that type of ugliness.

/Or I've been using them wrong.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That fired nurse looks like a real piece of work, at least if you believe half of the description of herself.

How stupid do you have to be to violate HIPAA laws like that when youve been specifically trained not to?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And that's not even considering the sheer lack of empathy or decency or any kind of morals. Making fun of a child like this is pretty much sociopathic behavior.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Her license to be a nurse should be revoked. Nobody wants to be "cared" for by someone so cold-hearted.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: That fired nurse looks like a real piece of work, at least if you believe half of the description of herself.

How stupid do you have to be to violate HIPAA laws like that when youve been specifically trained not to?


not everybody working in a hospital is a rocket surgeon.
for example, I had a relative of mine who works sterilizing equipment in a hospital, insist that covid is no big deal.
at least until her hospital was overrun.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby!"

Well fark, let me just bring it up with the general manager and safety inspector and see if we can just slap some drywall on it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They literally take classes on professional conduct where they go over this shiat.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Social media really is an IQ test now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Social media really is an IQ test now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I use to work at a hospital. There was 3 days of orientation for new employees. Hospitals are all about CYA and privacy. It is hammered into you.

No excuse for what she did. I agree revoke her credentials immediately.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If she doesn't like ugly, she must not have any mirrors.


That's what the Instagram filters she uses are for!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She can't understand normal th​inking, obviously.
 
