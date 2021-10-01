 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Well, it's time for the FBI to check the Argentine Mistress Preserve
    Brian Laundrie  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Laundrie, my sources tell me, is currently picnicking with Jesus.  On the moon.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the FBI tried luring him out with a pretty, young, and thin blonde haired woman?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude managed to get pretty far without a cellphone or wallet.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.


What, you wouldn't camp under the stars next to a stream in one of the rainiest parts of the eastern US?

That said, I know that area pretty well my own self. Expertise isn't needed. Passable competence will do...if you don't sleep next to streams.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping that if he's still at large; he gets to spend winter on Mt. Katahdin.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had HC130J Combat King IIs from Moody AFB flying less than 500 feet over my house every night for three weeks. They've already been looking out here.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS. Do we need to breathlessly cover every goddamned hint and rumor about this guy because, y'know, the "White Woman In Trouble" alarm went off?!

I'm quite content to never see another goddamned word about this whole situation until a) his body's found, or b) he's taken into custody.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.


Yep. However, in his defense, that picture's clearly staged because it's meant for Instagram or Facebook. Sketchbook, artsy location, freshly-halved apples? C'mon. He's a schmuck.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nbatitlechase.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.


He's resting in a hammock and showing off for the camera.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.

Yep. However, in his defense, that picture's clearly staged because it's meant for Instagram or Facebook. Sketchbook, artsy location, freshly-halved apples? C'mon. He's a schmuck.


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dude managed to get pretty far without a cellphone or wallet.


10 grand in cash from mom and pop and a burner phone go a long way
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude is in Canada or Mexico.  Stop thinking he's Les Stroud.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tabloid news is American. Cable, paper, Fark.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I heard he crossed the border into Canada where they treat criminals with dignity
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure.

When the DC area snipers were still shooting people, the whole world was looking for white box trucks. Turned out they were in a blue Caprice. Caught napping (literally) in a rest area.

They spent untold man-hours in the Pisgah National Forest trying to find Eric Robert Rudolph. Because he was an expert in wilderness survival. Small town cop caught him dumpster diving.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Tabloid news is American. Cable, paper, Fark.


Yeah, but they have dog the bounty hunter there for his expertise so you know it is legit
 
rummonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.

What, you wouldn't camp under the stars next to a stream in one of the rainiest parts of the eastern US?

That said, I know that area pretty well my own self. Expertise isn't needed. Passable competence will do...if you don't sleep next to streams.


Also don't hang your hammock so low. With that questionable sky I would have my rain fly at least half deployed, really to fully unfold if the weather turns.

I'm not nearly the trained expert, merely a skilled hobbyist. This pic is just a hipster Instagram posing for wilderness cred.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: El_Dan: Dude managed to get pretty far without a cellphone or wallet.

10 grand in cash from mom and pop and a burner phone go a long way


And his parent/accomplices parking his van in the opposite direction.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I heard he crossed the border into Canada where they treat criminals with dignity


Only if they apologize...
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.


With all due respect for your experience, you're out of your depth in judging this photo.

He is not in a survival situation or creating an instructional video. He's probably not even eating a farking apple. He's posing for an Instagram photo. This has nothing to do with real life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As far as the wilderness goes, the AT is extremely busy.  You will see hundreds of people a day there.  This is such nonsense.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm putting my nickel down on the spot marked "laying low, but not completely out of sight, probably in an airport motel that doesn't ask questions as long as the bill is paid"
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [nypost.com image 850x989]
So I have trained in wilderness survival since I was a kid and have done wilderness search and rescue for about 10 years.  This is not an expert in the least.


May just be a picnic.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: swahnhennessy: Tabloid news is American. Cable, paper, Fark.

Yeah, but they have dog the bounty hunter there for his expertise so you know it is legit


I'm surprised, I thought he would be busy trying to find his ass with both hands.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lifeless: I've had HC130J Combat King IIs from Moody AFB flying less than 500 feet over my house every night for three weeks. They've already been looking out here.


Yep. Heat vision cameras can identify every warm body on that trail especially at night now that it's getting cold out. A heat shield blanket will only hide so much. Ground crews can hit the dirt every morning checking to see just who all was on the screen the night before. If he's stupid enough to follow that trail exactly he *will* get caught, but winter is coming and that's a rreeeeeeaaaaaly bad place to be. Mexico would go better if he can find a way to escape through it down to Guyana.

Not that I want him to, just saying.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look at all the clues:

He likes apples and Philz Coffee.  Check all shipments of Philz east of the Mississippi, and apples too.

Sakura Pigma Micron 05 pens aren't sold everywhere, almost, but not quite.  They're expensive and could be tracked.

He is reading a book about 'a lullaby sung in Africa to give a painless death to the old or infirm' controversial author, Chuck Palahniuk, known for violent sexual themes in the photo!

Let's get more detectives working in shifts on the case
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hilarious way to bring back the Mark Sanford thing, subby. :D
 
