 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   "Currys gift Scots shopper free fridge" is our word salad headline for the day   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Sappy, Pint, South Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Scotland, East Kilbride, Viral video, Refrigerator, Abby Trainor  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 4:26 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Scots shopper" sounds like a slur but, it's friendly fire, blue on blue...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could go for some Irn-Bru this afternoon.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought a curry's gift usually ended up with sitting on the toilet
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not difficult.

''Curry's"             - presumably a retail or appliance outlet of some type
"gift"                   - journalistic shorthand for 'gifted to'; i.e., gave away
"Scots shopper" - a Scottish person shopping for food / appliances
"free fridge"        - just what it sounds like.  Presumably not found lying dead beside the carriageway.

You want real word salad, check Scots Twitter sometime, ye sassenach.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: I could go for some Irn-Bru this afternoon.


"Yer *other* national drrrink!"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
d31wcbk3iidrjq.cloudfront.netView Full Size

That seems like exactly the kind of low class thing Abby would do.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the Scottish reboot of Laverne and Shirley, Laverne mixes milk with Irn Bru instead of Pepsi.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The young lady in the video has a nice butt.  I didn't notice if her groceries fit into the fridge.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
New brain, Mrs. Cutout
 
Quenya
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could someone translate this into Merkun?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.