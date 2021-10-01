 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   They care a lot, and not everyone is the mother of a brutal crime lord who can go to bat for them   (ktla.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Conservatorship, New Mexico, Disability, Mental disorder, Law, state laws, Legal guardian, New Jersey  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 8:38 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it.

/drtfa
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]



Carpet match the drapes?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it.

/drtfa


Done in one.  Somebody hit the lights.

/especially killer bees
 
Monac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am thoroughly confused.  I have three issues:

1) I do not care about Britney Spears

2) I don't know anything about Britney Spears' conservatorship, and how a brutal crime lord might be connected with it.

3) I do not care about Britney Spears.

Now, someone might say that points 1 and 3 are the same, but taking a cue from Kryten on "Red Dwarf", I would say it was such a big point that it deserved to be counted twice.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 310x465]


Carpet match the drapes?


F*cking seriously? F*ck your misogyny, creep.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monac: I am thoroughly confused.  I have three issues:

1) I do not care about Britney Spears

2) I don't know anything about Britney Spears' conservatorship, and how a brutal crime lord might be connected with it.

3) I do not care about Britney Spears.

Now, someone might say that points 1 and 3 are the same, but taking a cue from Kryten on "Red Dwarf", I would say it was such a big point that it deserved to be counted twice.


Well, it's so great you took time out of your day to join this thread to tell us that you don't care about the thread. That's certainly not ironic and a waste of everyone's time. Including yours.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not exclusively an American problem.  My ex wife's aunt in Europe was placed in their equivalent of a conservatory.  They robbed her blind.  The house she had lived in all her life wasn't hers any more, then they dumped her into a home and abandoned her.  My ex was not in any position to do anything and only really found out what was going on when it was too late.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monac: I am thoroughly confused.  I have three issues:

1) I do not care about Britney Spears

2) I don't know anything about Britney Spears' conservatorship, and how a brutal crime lord might be connected with it.

3) I do not care about Britney Spears.

Now, someone might say that points 1 and 3 are the same, but taking a cue from Kryten on "Red Dwarf", I would say it was such a big point that it deserved to be counted twice.


It isn't really about Britney Spears. It is about how it shouldn't be as easy as it is to claim somebody can't look after their own affairs and then take control of their finances and independence.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't care about the tabloid Britney Spears, but I thought it was weird when it was reported that she was being forced to work the Vegas shows and not have any control over having to perform. That seemed pretty abusive to me.

I don't care for or about a lot of performers, but respect the hundreds of hours of hard work that go into staging the dancing, etc. That's no walk in the park. A lot of these child performers are not educated well or taught to survive in  the real world. This was a little girl who was working adult level jobs since she was three as a performing monkey for a bunch of studio vipers. I wonder if her parents panicked when she became of age and their cash cow ran out. I'd be a little nuts, too. I wish her the best.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.