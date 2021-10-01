 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   OOOOOOklahoma where the police kill more people than anywhere else   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to civil asset forfeiture, you're about twice as likely to be robbed by a law enforcement officer than a person without a badge.

Who needs murderers and thieves when you've got cops on the street?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lemme just leave this here...

Classic Sesame Street - Kermit on the set of "Oklahoma"
Youtube cQ9g62YE1N4
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oklahoma cops: WOOO WE'RE NUMBER 1 MOTHERFARKERS!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about
 
hangloose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about


Are you from there? Why did he always say that?
 
Alebak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry though, in a week we'll get another story about how some cops played basketball with the local kids and all this will blow over!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about


I feel lucky that my family's only Okolahoma stories involve how stupidly easy the Driving Tests were there.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crocodile tears for the thousands of (mostly poor) people killed by their neighbors largely absent from Fark.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hahaha no. Nice try subby, we all know its texas and the location is near the border
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hangloose: iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about

Are you from there? Why did he always say that?


He lived in extreme south east Kansas. As to your other question....he said a lot of things that seemed like big fish (read colorful exaggerations) stories at the time but...he's been proven right...nearly every time.

/ As to how he knew...he never did say
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about

I feel lucky that my family's only Okolahoma stories involve how stupidly easy the Driving Tests were there.


Tulsa and Oklahoma City are, mostly, nice. Things get....weird elsewhere.

/ for example: there's a 300ft long submarine from the Second World War in Muskogee.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They never killed anyone that didn't need killin' I believe is the mindset.

(Paraphrasing John Wesley Hardin)
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed - When You're Hot, You're Hot
Youtube 0rdF7o08KXw
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: hangloose: iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about

Are you from there? Why did he always say that?

He lived in extreme south east Kansas. As to your other question....he said a lot of things that seemed like big fish (read colorful exaggerations) stories at the time but...he's been proven right...nearly every time.

/ As to how he knew...he never did say


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Fis​h

That was, in fact, the plot of this movie.  Great movie.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: iheartscotch: hangloose: iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about

Are you from there? Why did he always say that?

He lived in extreme south east Kansas. As to your other question....he said a lot of things that seemed like big fish (read colorful exaggerations) stories at the time but...he's been proven right...nearly every time.

/ As to how he knew...he never did say

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Fish

That was, in fact, the plot of this movie.  Great movie.


Underrated movie.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It means law enforcement is working. Police only use force when their lives are in danger, so those rare cases where persuasion has failed and the situation is so dire that the Officer is forced to use his sidearm are more common than what must be a tiny number of criminals and deranged madmen committing murder. Changing any of their practices would be a great blow for law enforcement in Oklahoma.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well to be fair,.most people would want to shoot Oklahomoans if they had to spend that much time there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "much of the social unrest the U.S. has seen in the last few years comes as a result of not having meaningful government data regarding police violence."

It seems unlikely that that isn't the point, ie, not having meaningful govt data about police violence.

It really helps when the govt is on your side about not reporting it, as opposed to being people the govt doesn't care about protecting, ie, nonwhite people.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fart And Smunny: iheartscotch: Can't get charged with misconduct if the whole thing never gets reported.

/ my grandpa always said "Never run from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because they'll just shoot you". Seems like he knew what he was talking about

I feel lucky that my family's only Okolahoma stories involve how stupidly easy the Driving Tests were there.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City are, mostly, nice. Things get....weird elsewhere.

/ for example: there's a 300ft long submarine from the Second World War in Muskogee.


the batfish was supposed to make it up to tulsa. planners farked up.
 
