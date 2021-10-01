 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Who pooped in Yosemite?   (sfgate.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DURR U WEST COAST LEFTISTS POOP EVERYWHAR
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Laudriee?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Um. The Pope?
 
Flogirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Frank.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My dog but I bagged and tossed that in the trash I swear!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Theodore Roosevelt, prolly.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When they find this human poop, do they also find toilet paper with it? What kind of person shiats and doesn't wipe their ass?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everybody, apparently.

I really hate people who litter. It's just so goddam lazy.
 
