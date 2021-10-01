 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   CA Governor Newsome orders all school kids 12 and older to be shot   (californianewstimes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGA/Covidiot heads assploding in 3....2...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEWSOM.


Geeze.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.


I newsom idiot who couldn't spel that guy's name rite.

/subby
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Newsome is more of quality.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

I newsom idiot who couldn't spel that guy's name rite.

/subby



The local Patch here in L.A. went one worse:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just adding it the list of vaccinations already required to attend a public or private school in California.
https://cchealth.org/immunization/sch​o​ol-requirements.php
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.


Jeez.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.


<wheeze>
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MAGA/Covidiot heads assploding in 3....2...


I would love to see that happen literally.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anybody know what language that article was in originally before it got run through Google Translate?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>


Sneeze?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go 'All In' MAGAT governors. Force all kids to get a constant dose of ivermectin. Do it you crazy cowards.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.


I guess that means I'm not the only person who spells his name 'Newsome'. Subby, we have something in common!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Students with a veterinarian's note in the Central Valley will be allowed to use a weekly sheep drench in lieu of getting vaccinated, the spokesperson continued.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Just adding it the list of vaccinations already required to attend a public or private school in California.
https://cchealth.org/immunization/scho​ol-requirements.php


We did this thread earlier this morning.

While i agree with it, and once my kid's age group is approved, and my pediatrician goes, "yeah, good to go" she will be getting the shot, as a parent enforcing their decision on someone, i can appreciate some hesitancy.

The article kind of sucked, and was really horribly fomatted for some reason, but considering the risk to the age groups, i think this would have gone over a bit better if it was set up as a precursor to requirements next year. From what i can tell without looking further, they are requiring for full vaccination by their December break.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: eurotrader: Just adding it the list of vaccinations already required to attend a public or private school in California.
https://cchealth.org/immunization/scho​ol-requirements.php

We did this thread earlier this morning.

While i agree with it, and once my kid's age group is approved, and my pediatrician goes, "yeah, good to go" she will be getting the shot, as a parent enforcing their decision on someone, i can appreciate some hesitancy.

The article kind of sucked, and was really horribly fomatted for some reason, but considering the risk to the age groups, i think this would have gone over a bit better if it was set up as a precursor to requirements next year. From what i can tell without looking further, they are requiring for full vaccination by their December break.


In fairness, the virus doesn't much care about the school calendar.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Duh, you get a better 5G mesh network that way
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
> In January, the obligation comes into effect in July.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: In fairness, the virus doesn't much care about the school calendar.


No, but its either so important that it is just "do it now" or "we should do this but let it settle in".

They picked their date based on scheduling, which is honestly a terrible number for giving people just enough time to get riled up over it, but not enough to get settled down.

Next year or "get your ass to CVS and show progress" would have been far better. Both for different reasons, but i think you would have the same outcome.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RECALL!

BRING OUT THE GIMP

AGAIN.
 
inner ted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NOICE
now for the u12 shots and a booster for mrs Ted and I and maybe I can relax just a little
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can we stop for a minute and scrutinize this website we've never heard of before?

Google "California News Times". Nothing comes up except for their own site.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Can we stop for a minute and scrutinize this website we've never heard of before?

Google "California News Times". Nothing comes up except for their own site.


Dude its a covid thread. Just unzip and go along.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You win some, you Newsome
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moto-geek: bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>

Sneeze?


Louise?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moto-geek: bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>

Sneeze?


cheese!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love my home state! California, here I stay!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: moto-geek: bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>

Sneeze?

cheese!

[Fark user image 850x478]


Please
 
jjorsett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Anybody know what language that article was in originally before it got run through Google Translate?


I was thinking  it was auto-generated by some kind of half-witted AI that someone has programmed to scan real news sites, extract the info, then reword, combine, and regurgitate it to create 'articles' that don't violate copyright.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skybird659: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: moto-geek: bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>

Sneeze?

cheese!

[Fark user image 850x478]

Please


Are we writing rap songs or Dr. Suess?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: You win some, you Newsome


THAT'S FRANKENEWSOM!
 
illegal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You would think someone would start mask and anti vaxx schools, restaurants etc.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: moto-geek: bughunter: Lorelle: Badmoodman: NEWSOM.


Geeze.

Jeez.

<wheeze>

Sneeze?

cheese!

[Fark user image 850x478]

Please

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wombatoftruth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Republicans would support that if it involved bullets instead of medicine.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So according to ICANN, the domain is registered in Maharashtra, India

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
