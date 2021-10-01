 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Neighbor of Brian Laundrie's family arrested for assaulting protesters who were using bullhorns, handing out wanted posters of Brian. Doesn't North Port have noise ordinances to clamp down on amplified sounds in residential neighborhoods?   (winknews.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

52 Comments
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just call them antifa and you can run them over.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida? I thought you could blow someone away with a Howitzer if they set one foot on your property?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax.  Dog just about has this whole case wrapped up.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've been to North Port it all makes sense

North Port is the butthole of Sarasota county
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Relax.  Dog just about has this whole case wrapped up.


Did he find a Red Bull can too?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Relax.  Dog just about has this whole case wrapped up.


I just wish his father had wrapped it up.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghey

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the hell are these idiots protesting?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.


Are you kidding? Who doesn't hate Laundrie.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too lazy to Google and article makes no mention. Who is Brian Laundry?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.


Chillax, Ebenezer.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of attention whorriors. Brian is dead.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protesting is a fundamental right in the U.S.

So is owning and carrying a firearm.

Most protestors these days use their right like walking around pointing a loaded gun at everyone and occasionally firing off shots at random.  Pack the bunch protesting in that neighborhood off with charges for disturbing the peace and whatever else may apply.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: What in the hell are these idiots protesting?


Pick one:

Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always difficult dealing with a Post noise Complaint.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.


They just want to get on the news so they can post it on their Facebooks and Twitters and Instagrams.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, that would drive me nuts, too. Laundrie's neighbors didn't ask to be part of this shiat show.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.


It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Too lazy to Google and article makes no mention. Who is Brian Laundry?


Oh, Lars, Lars, Lars   He's the guy who travelled with the attention whorelette that got herself murdered in Utah.  Mom and pops are said he went hiking in a swamp but they know he's in Mexico, probably Cabo laying low.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! You F'n protesters! Get off of my law.. wh..wh..what? you're arrestin' ME?
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida you're technically allowed to use Force to remove a trespasser from your property if you ask them to leave and they don't
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Protesting is a fundamental right in the U.S.

So is owning and carrying a firearm.

Most protestors these days use their right like walking around pointing a loaded gun at everyone and occasionally firing off shots at random.  Pack the bunch protesting in that neighborhood off with charges for disturbing the peace and whatever else may apply.


Petitioning the government for a redress of grievances is a fundamental right. The neighbor-of-the-parents-of-some-guy-wh​o-probably-killed-some-woman is not the government.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the dude is in another country. Changed his name to laun der Sloot.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

grokca: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

Are you kidding? Who doesn't hate Laundrie.


Well dirty Laundrie anyway.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Doesn't North Port have noise ordinances to clamp down on amplified sounds in residential neighborhoods?"

Only if the protesters are black.
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The arrest report says a man was handing out posters of Brian Laundrie Wednesday when Zappacosta yelled at him for coming onto his property.


So stay the fark off people's property.  Escalating to a violent confrontation was stupid on the homeowner's part, but I'd be a little irritated too if assholes with bullhorns were invading my neighborhood and coming onto my property uninvited.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all


Meh.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all


I think I'd be a little miffed too if my life was being disrupted for a week because my neighbors might be assholes.

Protecting a child is a biological imperative, even when they're adults. Very few parents want to consider their kid being capable of something despicable. If your child says "I didn't do it, I swear!" you tend to believe them because you WANT to believe them.

Parents aren't going to crack because of some people shouting at their front door. Picketing accomplishes nothing but making the lives of innocent neighbors hell.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Always difficult dealing with a Post noise Complaint.


So close, would've funnied.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Bunch of attention whorriors. Brian is dead.


Knowing the shiatstorm this was bringing before he disappeared, I'd say it's unlikely given that his family now has to deal with this until he's found.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all


And what, pray tell, is a protest going to accomplish? If they feel that strongly then they should firebomb the house and get it over with instead of dicking up neighborhood parking and trampling the neighbors petunias.
 
groppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What in the hell are these idiots protesting?


Hey a pretty white girl died, it is a national tragedy of epic proportions. It is like 2 9/11 and a TP shortage all rolled into one.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: Relax.  Dog just about has this whole case wrapped up.

Did he find a Red Bull can too?


the-sun.comView Full Size

Everyone knows that rednecks in Florida would never litter.  This is clear evidence that Dog is hot on his trail!
 
SweetDeeStruction
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: National Toilet Tank Repair Month


Sweet jesus, I thought you made up most of those. There actually is a National Toilet Tank Repair month.

Time to get out the yard decorations.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: Almea Tarrant: Always difficult dealing with a Post noise Complaint.

So close, would've funnied.


Ahhh bugger! That's what I get for not Previewing 😢
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: SpectroBoy: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all

I think I'd be a little miffed too if my life was being disrupted for a week because my neighbors might be assholes.

Protecting a child is a biological imperative, even when they're adults. Very few parents want to consider their kid being capable of something despicable. If your child says "I didn't do it, I swear!" you tend to believe them because you WANT to believe them.

Parents aren't going to crack because of some people shouting at their front door. Picketing accomplishes nothing but making the lives of innocent neighbors hell.


I agree the picketers are being jerks at this point.
Laundrie's not in the house. Leave the neighbors alone.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

It appears VERY likely that they covered for him, shielded him from the police, and helped him get away.

I suppose some people would find that distasteful given the MURDER and all


I *knew* he was a Saudi prince!
 
zifnarb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SweetDeeStruction: Keyser_Soze_Death: National Toilet Tank Repair Month

Sweet jesus, I thought you made up most of those. There actually is a National Toilet Tank Repair month.

Time to get out the yard decorations.


Auntie Anne's sent me an email today saying it was National Pretzel Delivery Month.  In addition to being too specific, I don't think that really deserves a whole month.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My apartment building is full of low-level petty crime. One of my neighbors tattoos people in her kitchen, another appears to be selling dime bags. The really friendly guy from Chihuahua might be here illegally. I really don't give a shiat.

If one of my neighbors committed a crime that drew protestors, I would be out front with my Home Protection Kit: hammer and wasp spray. fark you guys, you're hurting innocent people.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.


We have a subculture of professional protesters. They travel about, protesting anything from abortion to religious freedom. They receive donations online, mail and/or in person. As this family has generated all sorts of bad mojo due to the circumstances, the protesters gather to drum up money for themselves.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: Protecting a child is a biological imperative, even when they're adults.


It can still be a crime though. Which is what it seems like they will need to do. Charge the parents with obstruction of justice and see if Landry will trade his freedom for theirs.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This situation must suck for the neighbors.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: Relax.  Dog just about has this whole case wrapped up.

Did he find a Red Bull can too?

[the-sun.com image 669x894]
Everyone knows that rednecks in Florida would never litter.  This is clear evidence that Dog is hot on his trail!


That version of Monster is actually pretty good.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Lars The Canadian Viking: Too lazy to Google and article makes no mention. Who is Brian Laundry?

Oh, Lars, Lars, Lars   He's the guy who travelled with the attention whorelette that got herself murdered in Utah.  Mom and pops are said he went hiking in a swamp but they know he's in Mexico, probably Cabo laying low.


He's In Communicado
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My apartment building is full of low-level petty crime. One of my neighbors tattoos people in her kitchen, another appears to be selling dime bags. The really friendly guy from Chihuahua might be here illegally. I really don't give a shiat.

If one of my neighbors committed a crime that drew protestors, I would be out front with my Home Protection Kit: hammer and wasp spray. fark you guys, you're hurting innocent people.


Hammer and wasp spray?

Even if you don't have a gun there's better methods for home defense. Machetes are like 10 bucks
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Old_Chief_Scott: WTF would they be protesting? These people have too much free time on their hands.

We have a subculture of professional protesters. They travel about, protesting anything from abortion to religious freedom. They receive donations online, mail and/or in person. As this family has generated all sorts of bad mojo due to the circumstances, the protesters gather to drum up money for themselves.



Performance Activists.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the hell are they protesting?
 
illegal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bb gun them.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you've been to North Port it all makes sense

North Port is the butthole of Sarasota county


It's more or less in Charlotte County anyway.
 
