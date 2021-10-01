 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Suspected French serial killer's suicide note to be nominated for "Understatement of the Century" Award   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, another serial killer cop. Its like the profession attracts sociopaths and gives them every tool they need to abuse the power they have
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, he stopped a serial killer. Give the man some love.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
C'etait un flic qui etait tueur en serie ? Quel suprise !
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Wow, another serial killer cop. Its like the profession attracts sociopaths and gives them every tool they need to abuse the power they have


One that farking said he was a cop to his victims. Neato.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If so, he would be responsible for a string of rapes and killings in Paris in the 1980s and 1990s, including the murders of 11-year-old Cécile Bloch, and 38-year-old Gilles Politi and his 21-year-old au pair Irmgard Mueller, both of whom were savagely tortured.

And here we are all obsessed with Gabby Petito
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I get that he didn't want to live as the pockmarked killer anymore but suicide seems rash. Did he consider maybe getting a chemical peel instead?
 
moike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only there was a simple catchphrase to remind us that police officers are not to be trusted.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In three separate attacks on a 26-year-old German woman, a 14-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl, he had identified himself as a policeman-a clue which investigators at the time thought was just a ploy he used to gain control of his victims. "

Do cops ever not cover up for each other? Not if they want to stay cops.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 1980s and 1990s


Glad his condition improved in 00s and 10s
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moike: If only there was a simple catchphrase to remind us that police officers are not to be trusted.


"All cop are zee bastard!"

That one?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moike: If only there was a simple catchphrase to remind us that police officers are not to be trusted.


POANTBT?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He'd have been more French if he surrendered
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 499x491]
[Fark user image image 850x446]


I don't se ze pockmarks
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Understatement, sure, Subby. But what are his feelings regarding "Mondays"?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

moike: If only there was a simple catchphrase to remind us that police officers are not to be trusted.


Tous les gendarmes sont illégitimes?

/almost guaranteed to be a poor translation
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Too young for me!
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He lived in Le-Grau-du-Roi which has a nearby beach named Plage de l'Espiguette. If I had a beach near me named Plague of Spaghetti I would kill myself too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Latrine!
 
