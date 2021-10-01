 Skip to content
(The Red and Black)   Slow news day: college student caught doing what thousands of college students have done since the beginning of college   (redandblack.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Rooms, intoxicated student, The Residents, Trespass, University of Georgia police department, student's health, resident assistant, Police  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
masturbating in the dorm shower?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: masturbating in the dorm shower?


Nope, second choice.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt chugging Jägermeister???
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: masturbating in the dorm shower?

Nope, second choice.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: masturbating in the dorm shower?

Nope, second choice.


releasing greased pigs in the dorm?
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my favorite part:
"Police escorted the student from his room with his belongings, consisting of a pair of mismatched shoes"
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... I wonder how many gallons I puked from senior year of HS through college...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sobbing into the cold, scratchy embrace of a blow-up doll?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, underage college students are drinking alcohol???

This NEV (takes a drink from flask, pops an edible) VER happened when I went to college, in the 90s!!!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cheating?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was guessing being a POS by taking a perm black marker to some poor bastard passed out from to much drink.

/kids these days
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Swallowing goldfish?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Practicing to fix the cable?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: masturbating in the dorm shower?

Nope, second choice.


Streaking in the quad?
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
farking, drinking, or potsmoking?
 
wejash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only thing newsworthy was that she was barfing-drunk by 11.  Light weight.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Check on both items, drunken puker and drunken lost guy, about 1982...
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Either you are all weirdos or I'm an alcoholic.  Probably both.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Notlob
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: masturbating in the dorm shower?

Nope, second choice.


I was actually thinking farking, at that age you take chances.
 
