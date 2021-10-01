 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Suddenly, flying car   (news.com.au) divider line
22
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked for comment the driver said "As God is my witness, I thought cars could fly"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
30 second ad to watch a 38 second video of the woman being loaded into a helicoptor. Nice bait and switch. You KNOW that's not the video we expected and wanted.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bullseye
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As usual with flying cars (or flying anything), the trouble is with the landing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

morg: 30 second ad to watch a 38 second video of the woman being loaded into a helicoptor. Nice bait and switch. You KNOW that's not the video we expected and wanted.


I gotchu fam

https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/nacional​/​imagens-mostram-momento-em-que-carro-c​ai-de-mezanino-de-loja-em-sao-paulo/
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, falling car, not flying car.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: [c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


holy fark
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: [c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm gonna have to go play some GTA now
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not flying, that's falling, with style.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: 30 second ad to watch a 38 second video of the woman being loaded into a helicoptor. Nice bait and switch. You KNOW that's not the video we expected and wanted.


The only thing getting crushed were my hopes
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The young man, who was contracted to clean cars at the showroom, had returned from a car wash and lost control as he was trying to park."

Apparently you can get this job without having a driver's license.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they have it up on jack stands trying to roll back the odometer before Cameron's dad got home?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait a second... Gold Rush was fake all along? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yikes, that is Final Destination levels of coincidence.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

morg: 30 second ad to watch a 38 second video of the woman being loaded into a helicoptor. Nice bait and switch. You KNOW that's not the video we expected and wanted.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nothing like staring at this for 30 seconds.  GFY, news.com.au.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was her name Susan?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Was her name Susan?


No but I heard she had dreams of one day becoming a carpenter.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The dealership released a statement following the incident saying it "regrets" what happened, and was "giving all the necessary support to the victims"

Necessary.

Also, how do you lose control of a car?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LewDux: [c.tenor.com image 640x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see some Forza Horizon player has now tried cutting through the roundabout in real life.  With predictable results.
 
