(Chron)   The day Boris Yeltsin made a stop at a grocery store in Houston marveling at the well stocked shelves and pudding pops. The trip shattered his view of communism and he said he 'felt quite frankly sick with despair for the Soviet people'   (blog.chron.com) divider line
112
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He forgot to have all the KGB aholes murdered; the whole world would have been better off.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Girl scouts. They're ruthless and nobody ever sees it coming.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One good thing about communism. No communist country was ever a serious economic competitor to us. It's probably a good thing that we lost in Vietnam. If we would have won, we would probably be driving around in Vietnamese cars and watching Vietnamese TV sets.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that the humble pudding pop could be the destroyer of ideologies?

They're THAT good.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You think the US Intel agency wouldn't have leaped at the chance?

Level of difficulty: not tipping off all the corrupt US agents in the employ of the USSR.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that mean for us Americans as our store shelves sit empty this year?

/not hurricane coming empty but its easy to spot items missing for a week or two at a time, presumably because of supply chain issues
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I burned my dinner last night because of that damn communism. Will this madness never end?!
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puddings pops were the setup, Chernobyl was the match-ending spike.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could marvel all he wanted, but Americans were (and still are) living off of food stamps.  We can't afford most of that grocery store stuff.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His faith in communism could be regained by a trip to the UK to see its grocery store shelves today.  Not just the empty shelves, but the propaganda machine that got it there was a direct product of a century of communist thinking.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Communism shot my dog and made me eat it. When they said that my pussy would be next, that's when I knew I had to leave!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mercenaries Contractors.

Probably also could've found some Russians whose families faced persecution by the KGB that would've been willing to help out.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having to buy the regular Oreos because the Double Stuft Pokémon Collector's Edition are out of stock just isn't quite the same thing.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd they didn't take him to the farking ghetto.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am sorely tempted to post pictures of what Texass HEB and Mal*Wart stores looked like for the better part of the past 18 months as a corrolary to show that *all* human systems are prone to failure and breakdown in the end.  One cold snap or a hint of a rumor of a whisper of gossip was all it took to COMPLETELY EMPTY those store shelves of damn near everything for weeks at a time.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is Best Korea, only richer and with mobsters running the show.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I realize food issues tend to be localized but I've seen no shortages in the past year.  Certain items have gone up in price but there's never been an item I can't find around town.  YMMV and all...

TP and Clorox wipes over a year ago were the only items that were a bit scarce.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else liked pudding pops?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It means Americans put short-term profits ahead of long-term planning.  It also means our import network is farked up because every American port is competing with every other American port -- they don't share the information necessary to make a coordinated response to a supply chain disruption.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The despair came later from the puddin pop delivery person

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was my experience as well
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when Russians were our friends
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of my favorite all-time band names:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now I realize why Vlad's team helped push Brexsh*t... he wanted the Britons to suffer shortages like the Soviets had to endure...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I see it the two biggest beefs with Communism are that first, it disincentivizes people to come up with competing ideas, products, services to what the centrally-planned economy already has or is already planning, and second, it doesn't particularly allow for reward for those people who manage to come up with ideas that improve things or end up being popular among the population.

Without competition there's no real incentive to innovate.  Without compensation for one's efforts, there's ... no real incentive to innovate.

If there's no incentive because doing better doesn't result in reward, then it just becomes the same doldrumous day-in day-out.  Even quality control on what is produced suffers because there's no carrot to doing well, only a stick for acknowledging doing poorly, meaning that no one wants to acknowledge when they do badly or even point out when others do because suddenly everyone potentially faces punishment.  So shiat ends up coming to market and there's not even much in the way of alternate options to select from.

Don't get me wrong, in American and many other western societies, the compensation system is wildly disproportionate, the wealthy end up manipulating companies to write checks to themselves and the workers do not receive the sort of compensation that their efforts lead to, but it is at least possible for some with good ideas to end up with more reward for their efforts.  It sorely needs to be fixed, but at least the customer usually has options and isn't stuck with a hobson's choice, there are usually options, and the competition between suppliers means that some combination of price and quality determines choice.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Putin seems to want to punish the world for the ills of the system that his own nations(s) selected for themselves.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never had a pudding pop.

I don't care to ever try one.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have started Christmas shopping for my daughter already. Expectation is very empty toy shelves in December. Heck the Lego sections at Walmart and Target look like the milk case before a snowstorm already.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was impressed by Randalls? Whoa, that's farking scary.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But now everything is better.

There is certainly no cause for concern here in America where housing is affordable and our stores well stocked. It is not at all a big hint that this convenience store in Olathe has removed enough shelving that I could drive a golf cart through.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I'm still crushed Bill Cosby is a serial rapist.  Not a famous guy who used his fame or influence inappropriately.  Not someone who was a little on the handsy-side.  Not a happily-married husband and father is accused of an affair out of wedlock.  He's a no-shiat serial rapist who drugged dozens of women into unconsciousness and raped them.  Then he'd go out on stage and pretend like he was a great guy.  That is some top-shelf psychopathy.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The difference being that in the US, those shelves being empty is the aberration. That's why its so noticeable. It usually takes a large disaster of some kind (hurricane, pandemic) or economic action (trucker strike) to empty those shelves.

In Soviet Union, empty shelves were the norm, even at the best of times. Full, stocked shelves never happened, except maybe for the high Party officials. Sometimes.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Flash: Girl scouts bring down the KGB with laced thin mints.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s, a co-worker had a visit from his uncle and family from Yugoslavia. He took them to a mall (lots of them in LA). The uncle just grunted something about it being a "display" and the goods not really available.  So, the next day another mall and another and another and another... by the end of the first week his uncle broke down and accepted the malls as being real.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hi mr yeltsin!!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

And the Jehovah's Witnesses. They can find anyone, anywhere, and ring their doorbell at precisely 8:00 AM on a Saturday.
 
cepheidvariable [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: He was impressed by Randalls? Whoa, that's farking scary.


In 1989, Randall's was the king of grocery stores in the Houston area. The brand went downhill very quickly after Safeway bought them.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Every former Soviet bloc expat that I have talked to said that the system wasn't broken so bad as it was warped: just because the product wasn't on store shelves didn't mean it wasn't available, you just had to be connected and work the new system, which was the underground version of the old system. Everything had a price and everything desired was available for the right price. We can't even get a decent black market going right now because of all the mother forking right wing extremist hoarders.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So what brought down the Soviet Union?  Capitalism? The Star Wars Defense Initiative? NATO?  No, it was a PIggly Wiggly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

They were OK.  They were ubiquitous.  They weren't nearly as sweet as other popsicles.  I tried to figure out where they went and apparently it was because General Mills never made a profit on them.  They were too expensive to manufacture and ship at a price point where they sold enough to make a profit.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

About the same on the other side of the state.  Grocery store pickings have been pretty slim for a while now.
It's gotten to the point where we don't shop for a week or two weeks out.  I go to the store about every day just to see what's in stock.  Then that's what we make for dinner.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Odd they didn't take him to the farking ghetto.


He would have felt right at home with high crime, substance abuse, and poverty. That's how most Russians lived back then.

/still do.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Every damned time I go out there are huge gaping holes in product on the shelves at all of my major retailers both here in tiny St. Augustine and even up in the "big city" of Jagsuckvile. I have had to resort to some hoarding of my own on certain essentials like laundry detergent brands, certain canned goods, certain meats, et c., and it's still better here now than when I left Texass behind forever last spring. It wasn't just TP and cleaning supplies there either, it was every damned random thing, always out until "indefinitely" when you needed it most.

Right now I'm having a hard time finding certain kinds of eggs, washing soda, laundry sanitizer, and certain kinds of snacks that do not sound like much but I assure you are pretty damned important when you need them most.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

In Canada we had Fudgesicles.  They are really good and really popular.  Not sure if the US had them too but it seems like the equivalent of a pudding pop.

i5.walmartimages.caView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It means that if he'd been around to see it, it would've struck him as chillingly familiar.

It means that capitalism vs. communism doesn't mean nearly as much as fascism vs. socialism, or at least democracy vs. autocracy.

We started out richer and didn't have to spend as much blood & treasure on WWII as Stalin did.  That's the only reason we eked out an extra 3 decades or so past the U.S.S.R.

We poisoned our economy with unchecked greed the exact same way - with undemocratic, authoritarianism & corruption.  And the result will be the same:  criminal oligarchy.  Rule by glorified mafia cartel, with all the privation, violence & suffering that entails.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he had gone to Costco or Walmart or Walmart's Costco, he would have flipped out.  "Look at all these barrels of cheese balls.  $4.99?  Unpossible.  And a chicken that's already cooked for $4.99?  Which one do I buy?  I can easily afford both?  Unpossible, I say again.

Dear Diary:  Americans have stores that sell cheese balls in barrels and already cooked chicken!  I imagine Americans driving about in their reliable, American made cars, eating chicken and cheese balls.  Capitalisms rules!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Curious.

Examples off the top of my head....
A certain brand of taco sauce we buy for the daughter was off shelf for two weeks. Both at local grocer and Walmart. Ditto hard salami deli meat for a few weeks some time last year.
Certain 7.5oz versions of sodas are frequently out of stock.
Breakfast Hot Pockets were gone for 6+ months in all stores.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There were true believers in Communism.  Still are, I suppose.  There's a great movie about one called Good Bye, Lenin! starring a very young Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and I thought it was a nice touch making Red Guardian one in Black Widow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nixon figured this out.  He showed Brehznev that communist ideals couldn't compete with the plush interior and smooth ride of the American Land Barge that was the 1973 Lincoln Continental.  It's on display at the Nixon library.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
