(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Hot Grits Attack is the name of my newly-discovered intestinal disorder   (wfla.com)
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flo is inconsolable.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rescuepost.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did this become Slashdot?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those her eyebrows in the middle of her forehead?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flinging hot grits on someone could be fatal, and is 100% likely to be unbelievably painful. If they had existed in medieval times, that would have been a popular attack from castle walls.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natalie Portman's whereabouts unknown.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who lives in Saint Pete I have to say... anyone who gets hit with a hot frying pan full of grits probably deserved it.

I mean, the lady was literally in the process of making food for you.  And then somehow, mid-fry, you pissed her off enough to get a walloping.  Exactly how did that happen?

... also, the food is ruined.  This is the real tragedy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, a beloved James Brown b-side.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long did it take to make those grits? It could make a difference.
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hominy grits did she hit him with?
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in Memphis, Al Green is screaming out of reflex.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK my old brain & eyes read "Hot Girls Attack"   Clinking that link was so disappointing
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ready that as 'hot girls', and was thoroughly disappointed.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: OK my old brain & eyes read "Hot Girls Attack"   Clinking that link was so disappointing


Same here. But now I want grits.
 
Wogus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: OK my old brain & eyes read "Hot Girls Attack"   Clinking that link was so disappointing


BeansNfranks: I ready that as 'hot girls', and was thoroughly disappointed.


I see I'm in good company.
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I ready that as 'hot girls', and was thoroughly disappointed.


Hot grit summer
 
maram500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would very much like some cheesey grits now with four fried eggs and some sausage links. And...maybe hash browns with some maple syrup?

/Am weird
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: ... also, the food is ruined.  This is the real tragedy.


It was grits, not polenta.
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about the Liberals, with Trudeau slinging some mud at O'toole. Disappointed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dammit.  I read that as Hot girls attack...
 
