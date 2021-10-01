 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Hey, you got your 'impending doom of climate change' nightmare fuel in my Attack on Titan nightmare fuel   (accuweather.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So how many drunk idiots will drowned trying to save her?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
tHe cLiMaTe iS aLwAyS cHaNgiNg
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
is unsettling residents and inspiring dialogue

Good.

It's about Farking Time.

/or is it too farking late?
 
hervatski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Attack on Titan is so farking good
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They need to install one of those about every 4 miles along the entire US coast line. Maybe people living near the coast and those who visit would get a clue.

That doesn't make it any less creepy.
What's wrong with her ears?
 
guinsu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now put one of these near every dock where the ultrawealthy and politicians park their yachts.  Maybe it will shame one or two.

/maybe
//I can hope
//something has to change and I'd rather it not be pitchforks and guillotines
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: So how many drunk idiots will drowned trying to save her?


Well if she learned to swim or at least tread water, she'd be saving them. Now they all drowned.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: They need to install one of those about every 4 miles along the entire US coast line. Maybe people living near the coast and those who visit would get a clue.

That doesn't make it any less creepy.
What's wrong with her ears?


No need. We have actual bodies float down the rivers and wash up on shore here. Often female.
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A bunch of guys will be waiting to wield supreme executive power just as soon as that watery tart throws a sword at them.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How much more realistic is hyperrealistic?  Can you be more realistic than realistic?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: They need to install one of those about every 4 miles along the entire US coast line. Maybe people living near the coast and those who visit would get a clue.

That doesn't make it any less creepy.
What's wrong with her ears?


She has a bit of water on the ears
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DRTFA: How much more realistic is hyperrealistic?  Can you be more realistic than realistic?


yes, yes you can
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can't expect to wield supreme power over climate change just because some watery tart gave you a creepy look.
 
