 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Popular Mechanics)   Got an extra $9M lying around? You can now purchase an extremely rare WWII-era B-17 bomber   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
34
    More: Cool, B-17 Flying Fortress, Walt Disney, World War II, The Walt Disney Company, B-17E bomber, B-24 Liberator, United States Army Air Forces, Strategic bombing  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 11:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just what I wanted for my trip to Dresden!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Just what I wanted for my trip to Dresden!


That's hot.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After V-E Day, the bomber was donated to the University of Minnesota, back when the government would just give bombers to colleges."

Yeah, that was the good old days. Go Gophers!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: "After V-E Day, the bomber was donated to the University of Minnesota, back when the government would just give bombers to colleges."

Yeah, that was the good old days. Go Gophers!


The Gophs have a rich history of bombing, so it makes sense.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "After V-E Day, the bomber was donated to the University of Minnesota, back when the government would just give bombers to colleges."

Yeah, that was the good old days. Go Gophers!


I'm surprised they didn't give it to a local police force to bomb drug dealers or something
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
history.blueskyrangers.comView Full Size

"Watch for flak!"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it flyable?
 
db2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pfft, there's only one available?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll have to take your word for it, Subbo. Since it requires a paid membership just to read it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hope it has a wifi hotspot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: RolandTGunner: "After V-E Day, the bomber was donated to the University of Minnesota, back when the government would just give bombers to colleges."

Yeah, that was the good old days. Go Gophers!

I'm surprised they didn't give it to a local police force to bomb drug dealers or something


Me too, especially when the police have a history of bombing their own city.

https://www.inquirer.com/move-bombing​/
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can purchase a bomber *kit*

Some assembly required.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Clicked TFA.  Ran into paywall b.s.  Left disappointed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

db2: Pfft, there's only one available?


And you have to go to Dresden for spare parts!
 
ssa5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paywalled. I simply do not understand these online magazines & newspapers that still have not figured out 'online advertising' since most of them get their revenue anyways from printed ads.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [history.blueskyrangers.com image 286x400]
"Watch for flak!"


"Taaaarget in sight!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zbtop: You can purchase a bomber *kit*

Some assembly required.


I saw one of those on the back of a Honda Civic.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "After V-E Day, the bomber was donated to the University of Minnesota, back when the government would just give bombers to colleges."

Yeah, that was the good old days. Go Gophers!


The Austin Coliseum(RIP) was in fact an old B-29 hanger that was bought by the City for a song and re-purposed as an events center. It was a neat old building that was knocked down because Austin can't stop shiatting on it's history.

/real e$tate monies....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Is it flyable?


No. According to TFA, it's in pieces and needs to be reassembled
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Is it flyable?


"Anything is flyable if you're brave enough."


-Abraham Lincoln
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ssa5: Paywalled. I simply do not understand these online magazines & newspapers that still have not figured out 'online advertising' since most of them get their revenue anyways from printed ads.


just turn off java script..
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WWII aircraft ownership is for people who don't have the money for upkeep of a boat.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you ever get the chance to go inside one of these, do it. I live in Metro Detroit, so I see the local one fly over a lot.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA
Unlike most B-17s, this B-17E never went to war.

I was so close to buying it but I'm not buying a cosplay bomber.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dionysusaur: Is it flyable?

No. According to TFA, it's in pieces and needs to be reassembled


"Relax, all right? My old man is a television repairman, he's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Is it flyable?


FTFA: The plane last flew in 1998, and is approximately 80 percent restored.

Depends on what the restoration goal was. If it was to get it ready for a museum...probably not.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Is it flyable?


Only one way to find out.

Pro-tip: bring a parachute.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From my grandfather's flight logs:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Is it flyable?


Some assembly (reassembly?) required.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does it come with bombs?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: If you ever get the chance to go inside one of these, do it. I live in Metro Detroit, so I see the local one fly over a lot.


I bought a slot in the bombardier position about 5 years ago on the Texas Raiders as a present to myself. Best money I ever spent. Flew down the Colorado, over downtown Austin and out to Lake Travis and back again. It's on youtube if you search for it...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JessieL: From my grandfather's flight logs:

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Damn, that's cool.

The only thing i got from my gramps from the war (fought as a guerilla in an occupied country) was a pair of plastic ears that he said he cut off of a dead enemy soldier.

I was 7 when he said that gag. It said "Made in Taiwan" on the bottom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
one man b-17 replica - Google Search

Be careful.  I bought one in the internet and it was a one man replica.   Still scared the crap out of Little Tokyo.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: JessieL: From my grandfather's flight logs:

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Damn, that's cool.

The only thing i got from my gramps from the war (fought as a guerilla in an occupied country) was a pair of plastic ears that he said he cut off of a dead enemy soldier.

I was 7 when he said that gag. It said "Made in Taiwan" on the bottom.


My great-uncle brought home a Japanse flag and hand grenade in his foot locker.  He lived with my grandparents in the 1950s.   My dad and uncle got curious one day and opened the foot locker, finding the grenade.  They were of course curious about it so they pulled the pin, tossed it into the front parlor, and hid behind a couch.

Nothing happened luckily, which points out the reason Japan lost the war:  Their hand grenades were of poor quality.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.