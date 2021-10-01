 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New Merck drug "Molnupiravir" may cut Covid hospitalizations and death in half, can only be wielded by Thor   (cnn.com) divider line
78
    More: News  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 11:35 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While it's still WAY better to prevent disease via vaccination and mitigation, this could be huge. I really hope it does  work as claimed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: While it's still WAY better to prevent disease via vaccination and mitigation, this could be huge. I really hope it does  work as claimed.


It's highly experimental, so the anit-vax crowd should love it.  I hope it kills them.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're rushing this into production! It hasn't been tested enough! It's just Big Pharma chasing illegitimate profits like they always do! It'll cause Wandering Gonad Syndrome! I've done my own research!

/ Am I doing that right?
// I mean, Poe's Law and all
/// slash^3
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: They're rushing this into production! It hasn't been tested enough! It's just Big Pharma chasing illegitimate profits like they always do! It'll cause Wandering Gonad Syndrome! I've done my own research!

/ Am I doing that right?
// I mean, Poe's Law and all
/// slash^3


This will be hailed by the anti-vax crowd as the reason they didn't want the vaccine all along and that they were right to be feckless dickbrains.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor Thor or Jane Thor?
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So on NPR this morning the guy they're interviewing mentioned genetic mutations as a possible side effect, at least enough to recommend all test subjects avoid having sex to prevent any weird pregnancies.

Fark: most articles I've read about it this morning don't mention that at all
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be it worthy of Odin's gaze?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Thor Thor or Jane Thor?


Beta Ray Bill
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: They're rushing this into production! It hasn't been tested enough! It's just Big Pharma chasing illegitimate profits like they always do! It'll cause Wandering Gonad Syndrome! I've done my own research!

/ Am I doing that right?
// I mean, Poe's Law and all
/// slash^3


Seriously though I would look forward to seeing the mental gymnastics the plague rats will perform to justify this being their chosen cure while still rejecting the vaccines.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long will it take for the bootstrappy folks who don't trust big pharma to come up with a Dr Facebook approved barnyard equivalent treatment?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: sorceror: They're rushing this into production! It hasn't been tested enough! It's just Big Pharma chasing illegitimate profits like they always do! It'll cause Wandering Gonad Syndrome! I've done my own research!

/ Am I doing that right?
// I mean, Poe's Law and all
/// slash^3

This will be hailed by the anti-vax crowd as the reason they didn't want the vaccine all along and that they were right to be feckless dickbrains.


Probably, but it works by inducing mutations inside your cells (in fact, this drug is a big reason why Dr. Rick Bright left BARDA).

From the linked article:

Raymond Schinazi, an Emory University chemist who has extensively studied the active ingredient in EIDD-2801 but has no connection to DRIVE, notes that his former pharmaceutical company, Pharmasset, abandoned it in 2003 after discovering its mutagenic properties. Schinazi says the small chemical tweaks made to increase the ingredient's bioavailability and transform it into EIDD-2801 are unlikely to change its mutagenicity. "Thank goodness someone is raising the red flag," about EIDD-2801, Schinazi says. "You don't develop a drug that's mutagenic. Period."

You could probably get the same effect from this drug by pulling your pants down and sitting on a nuclear reactor.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Tor and a possible genetic mutation might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying there's a chance....for superpowers!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a human being I hope this works.

As a person who pays too much attention to American nutjobs, I wonder whether the reaction is going to be "at least it's not a vaccine" or "they're just putting microchips in pills now, take some horse paste instead."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With no pressing public health reason to approve an EAU by the FDA with already well tested and fully approved treatment for covid Merck needs to do the full clinical trials.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike vaccines or antibodies that target specific proteins on the surface of the virus, molnupiravir works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.

Yeah, no thanks.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.


LOL. The MAGAts are gonna LOVE it!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: GardenWeasel: works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.

LOL. The MAGAts are gonna LOVE it!


When it turns them all into Morlocks, then what are we going to do.

Ignore air raid sirens?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh good, now the rich can more easily survive the consequences of putting pro virus people into power.

Poor people won't be able to afford this, obviously.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kudos to subs for the headline.  Would read again.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does it come in apple flavor?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I will be utterly flabbergasted if they sell this for less than $100k per pill.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not going to help because the anti-vaxers aren't going to take it until it's full approved.

Unlike ivermectin which is fully approved.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hoty.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: FlashHarry: GardenWeasel: works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.

LOL. The MAGAts are gonna LOVE it!

When it turns them all into Morlocks, then what are we going to do.


When?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let me know when I can fill my prescription at Southern States.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Vaccine that sounds like it messes with DNA because it uses mRNA: NO FARKING WAY

Pill that actually messes with DNA: OM NOM NOM NOM
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I will be utterly flabbergasted if they sell this for less than $100k per pill.


Only $100K?  With what they did to EpiPens, that's seems like a low estimate.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I will be utterly flabbergasted if they sell this for less than $100k per pill.


For that price, it had better be a suppository.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: It's not going to help because the anti-vaxers aren't going to take it until it's full approved.

Unlike ivermectin which is fully approved.


They will beg for it once they are in the ICU
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ImpendingCynic: I will be utterly flabbergasted if they sell this for less than $100k per pill.

For that price, it had better be a suppository.


Fark is fetish site today!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No link to a paper, no N, so no way to validate this - and a new confounding variable is breakthrough cases, is it working differently in vaccinated people?

It would be good to have an effective treatment, so I hope this works out.

And also the extra 5G single and GPU this medication would install would certainly help us keep the Trumpers under control.

\ I might be trolling, I dunno.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why can they never develop cures that can spread like a pandemic? No, it's always the bad stuff. Gen-sys almost had it with ALZ-113. Imagine if that would have worked as intended instead of starting the Simian Flu.
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are we positive that Molnupiravir isn't just a new Skyrim dragon?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Thor Thor or Jane Thor?


You sound Thor. Take some aspirin.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Final Variant is called Communism.  That's some Hegelian Dialectic you have there.  Do you come here often?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby, you observant bastage!  Nicely done.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Myrdinn: FlashHarry: GardenWeasel: works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.

LOL. The MAGAts are gonna LOVE it!

When it turns them all into Morlocks, then what are we going to do.

When?


And how can we tell the difference?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After ingestion, some patients reported crab-like symptoms.

Ah, the side effect.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark In The Duck: Subby, you observant bastage!  Nicely done.


*bows*
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Myrdinn: Thor Thor or Jane Thor?

You sound Thor. Take some asthpirin.


FTFY
 
jaggspb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
only $9,000 co-pay I'm sure
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It turns out the anti-vaxxers were right and this pill contains nothing but a mix of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it's anything like the vaccines, your arm will feel Thor afterwards.
 
patrick767
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

marklar2012: So on NPR this morning the guy they're interviewing mentioned genetic mutations as a possible side effect, at least enough to recommend all test subjects avoid having sex to prevent any weird pregnancies

try to procreate immediately to increase their odds of having a mutant superhero baby!
 
Headso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I wonder whether the reaction is going to be "at least it's not a vaccine"


probably that one, for some reason they have no problem with monoclonal therapy which involves chimeric mice dna irrc.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Unlike vaccines or antibodies that target specific proteins on the surface of the virus, molnupiravir works by introducing genetic errors that garble the coronavirus's genetic code.

Yeah, no thanks.


Some of the HIV drugs work the same way. It is possible to find a balance where the drug is safe for humans but effective at interfering with viral replication. It does definitely need a lot of careful testing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FlashHarry: While it's still WAY better to prevent disease via vaccination and mitigation, this could be huge. I really hope it does  work as claimed.

It's highly experimental, so the anit-vax crowd should love it.  I hope it kills them.


I think it'll be more "A left-wing corporation made it! And the Biden FDA approved it in only x amount of time! I'm sticking to my horse dewormer that has had exactly one modestly successful trial!"

/"Left-wing corporation" being the kind of nonsense they would spew, not something actually true about them.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

marklar2012: So on NPR this morning the guy they're interviewing mentioned genetic mutations as a possible side effect, at least enough to recommend all test subjects avoid having sex to prevent any weird pregnancies.

Fark: most articles I've read about it this morning don't mention that at all


I'm going out on a limb here but.......if you're in the hospital with COVID I don't think you're really up for any sexy time, what with the inability to breathe and all.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.