 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Do you even Coffee, Bros?   (sfgate.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Coffee, Caffeine, Dutch Bros, Espresso, coffee chain, electric green energy drinks, Starbucks, Dutch BrosCoffee  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let me guess, another place selling type 2 diabetes in a cup?

-checks article-

Yep. Why even call it coffee?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really is news?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an ad
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, Crappucino.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this is what we deserve in 2021. If the last 2 years have shown anything, it's that we deserve exactly what we're getting.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.  Their menu is insane.  They just sell sugary things.  The only thing resembling real coffee was espresso, water, and ice.  I'm like:
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bro-ista's (yes, they're really called that)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They opened a Dutch Bros location in May in my small Californian town- about five blocks from my house- and I haven't been able to try it yet.

Every time I drive by, there are so many cars in the drive through that they spillover into the street.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visiting a friend in Santa Monica long ago, we were on the pier and I felt like having a coffee. Saw a cafe about 50' away from me. The place was just called "Cafe." Went in and asked for a coffee. The teenage girl said they don't sell coffee there.

/America is really dumb sometimes.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalism today is completely rudderless
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dutch Bros does not sell regular drip coffee"

In other words the place is totally useless.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toxic positivity trifecta in play?
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: Yes, this is what we deserve in 2021. If the last 2 years have shown anything, it's that we deserve exactly what we're getting.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i couldnt get three paragraphs into that stupid piece of american crap journalism before vomiting at the chipperness and tripping over the ego of the writer. christ.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch Bros doesn't make great coffee. Kinda like Starbucks, the roast is off.

But everyone I knew who worked at one liked it. Though I'm shocked the Boomers aren't suing the company for age discrimination because they hire younger pretty people.

/uggos and fatties like me need not app!y regardless of age, but we don't have anyone who cares about us
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's an ad


Did you read it?

If so, hope DB got a steep discount
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: So let me guess, another place selling type 2 diabetes in a cup?



Hey now, they're also kind of a cult. Seriously. Dutch Bros employees are weird AF and the select for that
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: They opened a Dutch Bros location in May in my small Californian town- about five blocks from my house- and I haven't been able to try it yet.

Every time I drive by, there are so many cars in the drive through that they spillover into the street.


I see the future of the country, and it's morbidly obese
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew these guys back when they were first getting started and just had a coffee stand in front of the Grants Pass Walmart. It's been wild to see how huge they've gotten since then.

No idea if it's still the case, but they treated their employees incredibly well at the time. Had a lot of friends who worked for them and went on to get promoted to managing one of the many new stands that popped up. Back then it was probably one of the best jobs you could get in town right after high school. Not to mention all the free nitrous you could huff out of the whipped cream cannisters.

/did lots of whippits with the cute girl who ran the stand in the Salvation Army parking lot
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a far candle: Toxic positivity trifecta in play?


Witaf would you go through drive-through for drip coffee??

And, if, like the author, Starbucks is what you equate to coffee, you're welcome to all the bitter carbon paste drippings. Starbucks coffee tastes like charcoal scrapings off a smoker grill.

stoplikingwhatIdon'tlike.jpg
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Jz4p: They opened a Dutch Bros location in May in my small Californian town- about five blocks from my house- and I haven't been able to try it yet.

Every time I drive by, there are so many cars in the drive through that they spillover into the street.

I see the future of the country, and it's morbidly obese


if by future you mean present, then you'd be correct. the future is obeseyer
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The milkshake and energy drink drive through?
*checks article
Yup.

Was in Grants Pass last weekend, where Dutch Bros is based. There's 6 of them, maybe 7, in a town of less than 40,000.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I knew these guys back when they were first getting started and just had a coffee stand in front of the Grants Pass Walmart. It's been wild to see how huge they've gotten since then.

No idea if it's still the case, but they treated their employees incredibly well at the time. Had a lot of friends who worked for them and went on to get promoted to managing one of the many new stands that popped up. Back then it was probably one of the best jobs you could get in town right after high school. Not to mention all the free nitrous you could huff out of the whipped cream cannisters.

/did lots of whippits with the cute girl who ran the stand in the Salvation Army parking lot


No. No, you didn't.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one drink I can stand at DB; 4 shots, over ice, and a "soft top" (heavy cream with a light vanilla flavor) in a small cup. Even then, their espresso shots taste terrible compared to others, but man does the caffeine kick hard.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Russ1642: That's an ad
Did you read it?
If so, hope DB got a steep discount


Farkers are figuring it for a Wolf Of Wall Street-Forbes Magazine thing, I'm betting a slice of SpaceCake that writers never been to ANY Dutch Coffeehouse, I do miss those old school Dutch Bros shacks shaped like windmills, sorta like Van de Kamps or Awreys...https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=AZmQhp​JSecE
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. I actually once met someone who mentioned working in a coffee shop that had the 9-1-1 drink. Might have been Dutch Bros, but I didn't get the name.

That same person told me about a guy who ordered a mocha with 8 shots from a Starbucks.

Crazy, but I suppose it's cheaper than meth.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: BigNumber12: Jz4p: They opened a Dutch Bros location in May in my small Californian town- about five blocks from my house- and I haven't been able to try it yet.

Every time I drive by, there are so many cars in the drive through that they spillover into the street.

I see the future of the country, and it's morbidly obese

if by future you mean present, then you'd be correct. the future is obeseyer


30+ has a hold now. The era of 40+ is coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecor1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess I'm a dumbass for only ordering lattes and americanos from Dutch Bros. I do like their coffee, I find it much better than starbucks. I don't go for super sugary things and unti lately they've always had soy milk in stock (I don't eat dairy). They now have a bunch of other non-dairy milks but not soy. Anyway. My town has two of them and the drive thrus are always packed. Yes, they only have espresso drinks and don't do drip.

I kinda liked the old cups they used to have which had a windmill on the top.

I find it odd that the reviewer knew she didn't like super sugary things and order two sugar bombs and then was pikachu shocked face that she didn't like them and used this to write a bad review. Like...maybe get something else and write an objective review?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Holy shiat.  Their menu is insane.  They just sell sugary things.  The only thing resembling real coffee was espresso, water, and ice.  I'm like:
[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


You can just order regular things too.

Their menu is pretty bonkers though.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My big issue with them is local jurisdictions don't know what they're getting into and don't require enough stacking distance for their drive-thrus, causing them to spill into the bike lane and travel Lanes.

/ I got an Americano at the walk-up window and it seemed serviceable enough, considering I was waiting for a tire shop to finish up.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Por que tan serioso:

No. No, you didn't.

Oh shiat it's the CSB police!
 
lurkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't really like sugary coffee drinks anymore but the Kicker from Dutch Bros was my go to in college. I still grab one on occasion for nostalgia's sake. Cool to see a small local business succeed like they have.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I knew these guys back when they were first getting started and just had a coffee stand in front of the Grants Pass Walmart. It's been wild to see how huge they've gotten since then.

No idea if it's still the case, but they treated their employees incredibly well at the time. Had a lot of friends who worked for them and went on to get promoted to managing one of the many new stands that popped up. Back then it was probably one of the best jobs you could get in town right after high school. Not to mention all the free nitrous you could huff out of the whipped cream cannisters.

/did lots of whippits with the cute girl who ran the stand in the Salvation Army parking lot


You're from Grants Pass? My boyfriend graduated from HS there in 1997.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: Dutch Bros doesn't make great coffee. Kinda like Starbucks, the roast is off.

But everyone I knew who worked at one liked it. Though I'm shocked the Boomers aren't suing the company for age discrimination because they hire younger pretty people.

/uggos and fatties like me need not app!y regardless of age, but we don't have anyone who cares about us


Would you want you serving you coffee?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.