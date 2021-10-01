 Skip to content
(SFGate)   How do you make a Californian wet?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nominate Bernie Sanders?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tease the eminent arrest of Trump from the Mueller Investigation?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I hope so. We desperately need to water, and clean air
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im pretty sure it involves avocados, but where and how are left as exercisesfor the reader.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
above normal?
for southern california, that's what, like TWO drops of rain instead of one?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increase taxes.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the beginning of mudslide season?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what comes up if you Google "Rule 34 rainstorm?" Asking for a friend.
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: above normal?
for southern california, that's what, like TWO drops of rain instead of one?


Not even that down here in that tiny sliver of the state that's in grey.  And by "tiny" I mean "larger than Vermont with more people than Vermont and Wyoming".
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't know, last time I was hitting on a local girl on a vacation in California I somehow found the only Mormon in 200 miles.  By the time this particular revelation was made it was too late to try again.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lower their housing costs?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them ramble on about being vegan.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean we'll have news of landslides over the next week?
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 320x318]


I don't know why that struck me as so funny, but I nearly choked on my burrito.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take the 805 to the 15, DUH!

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Wouldn't know, last time I was hitting on a local girl on a vacation in California I somehow found the only Mormon in 200 miles.  By the time this particular revelation was made it was too late to try again.


You should try for a woman instead of a girl. We put out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  Tsunami
2.  Hire Lex Luthor Real Estate.  He has a branch in Otisville.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: So what comes up if you Google "Rule 34 rainstorm?" Asking for a friend.


I did it... IDK where the horses come into it.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the Monterey Bay area in central California. An above average rainfall for that time frame is .1" so I'm not really excited.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just waste it all on almond farming and filling swimming pools.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masturbating in the Rain is the name of my one-act play at Crane Jackson's Fountain Street Theater.

/also why i'm on the sex offender list
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: I live in the Monterey Bay area in central California. An above average rainfall for that time frame is .1" so I'm not really excited.


Huh, I remember it being more wet than that in the fall
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: [Fark user image 850x596]


UPDATE   Beavers smothered Southern California last Saturday
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: TWX: Wouldn't know, last time I was hitting on a local girl on a vacation in California I somehow found the only Mormon in 200 miles.  By the time this particular revelation was made it was too late to try again.

You should try for a woman instead of a girl. We put out.


So... How YOU doin'?

/BIE?
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: You take the 805 to the 15, DUH!

[media2.giphy.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just hop on the 101, skip all the exits and NEVER COME BACK!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains (Official Video)
Youtube GpBFOJ3R0M4
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha! I'm in the little strip that says "near normal."
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: red230: I live in the Monterey Bay area in central California. An above average rainfall for that time frame is .1" so I'm not really excited.

Huh, I remember it being more wet than that in the fall


I've lived here all my life. November was usually when we got the first storm that brought .5" or more. Anything before that was usually just a few scattered showers.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about going baja?  Baja-style tacos?  I'm kind of hungover.
 
rdyb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"puts the chance for above-average rainfall for California at 40% to 50%."
Huh?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: johnny_vegas: red230: I live in the Monterey Bay area in central California. An above average rainfall for that time frame is .1" so I'm not really excited.

Huh, I remember it being more wet than that in the fall

I've lived here all my life. November was usually when we got the first storm that brought .5" or more. Anything before that was usually just a few scattered showers.


*shrug* in one storm sure and November, December gets wet, I just never thought of October as dry.  Sure is a great place to live!
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rdyb: "puts the chance for above-average rainfall for California at 40% to 50%."
Huh?


Well, I guess what they're saying is that it might happen.  But then again - and stay with me here - it might *not* happen.

But they are definitely certain that one of those two things will occur.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow Californians can thank Mrs. SpockEars and I for this, as we just started a MAJOR remodeling project and everything is exposed.

You're welcome.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Depending on where they are, that might just involve having them walk outside before midday.

/What's TFA about?
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Something about going baja?  Baja-style tacos?  I'm kind of hungover.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sawdust in the vaseline.  Oh wait that's how to make a hormone.

/kid jokes don't make sense
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: Sawdust in the vaseline.  Oh wait that's how to make a hormone.

/kid jokes don't make sense


Then don't tell jokes to goats.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cue the mudlsides
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Cafe Threads: TWX: Wouldn't know, last time I was hitting on a local girl on a vacation in California I somehow found the only Mormon in 200 miles.  By the time this particular revelation was made it was too late to try again.

You should try for a woman instead of a girl. We put out.

So... How YOU doin'?

/BIE?


I'll be 61 next Thursday. I think my nipples are at my knees these days, but I'll happily try to reach down there and get a picture for you. XD
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Same way you make a woman orgasm the fastest.

Who cares?


/jk the correct answer is Symbian
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ten day forecast not showing any rain ..
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Work to constantly to improve your foreplay technique?

Naw....tell them you are an executive producer.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The map shows higher than normal rain for the Salem-Portland area. 10-day forecast - zip
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Piss on them.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Mikeyworld: Cafe Threads: TWX: Wouldn't know, last time I was hitting on a local girl on a vacation in California I somehow found the only Mormon in 200 miles.  By the time this particular revelation was made it was too late to try again.

You should try for a woman instead of a girl. We put out.

So... How YOU doin'?

/BIE?

I'll be 61 next Thursday. I think my nipples are at my knees these days, but I'll happily try to reach down there and get a picture for you. XD


I'm 72... I understand, totally.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Juc: above normal?
for southern california, that's what, like TWO drops of rain instead of one?


I lived in So Cal for a few years, and we had some fantastic big rainstorms. And some loooong dry spells.

The contrast is evident when you hike in the mountains and see large dams and spillways - with no water. They aren't needed often, but when they are, whhhooooosssshhhh!!!
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

natazha: The map shows higher than normal rain for the Salem-Portland area. 10-day forecast - zip


The global-warming gods said that the Pac Norwest would become more 'seasonal' with hotter summers and wetter winters and an actual fall and spring. It's been working out that way, north of you in Gray's Harbor

/ One more dry day comin', they say.
// I won' hold my breath, 'cause it's never dry on the coast
 
