(Stars and Stripes)   Sometimes the headlines write themselves: Special ops troops 'hunkered down' in California airport hangar after nighttime ninja attack   (stripes.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Repeat, but it's a better article.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"It is unclear from the records whether the man was an actual practitioner of ninjutsu. "

Hahahahahaha.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a former co-worker would point out- this was a guy dressed as a ninja, and not actually a ninja

If it *had* been a ninja, they'd all be dead and people would be wondering what happened
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the crazy guy at the flea market managed to take out a whole group of special ops soldiers....I guess he wasn't lying about how badass he totally is.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?


The Night Stalkers are helicopter pilots and support staff.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?


Maybe they train with Halloween quality knives/guns and didn't want to be laughed at by a Ninja?
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bthom37: Repeat, but it's a better article.


Yeah, they've had like three ninja attacks in one day. Stupid ninjas.
 
ng2810
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sometimes the headlines movies write themselves.

Fixed it.

SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?


To be fair, this was around 1 am, and if Inyokern is anything like Fort Irwin, I'd be scared too if some literal ninja appeared out of nowhere in a supposedly secure location and started to try and kill folks. It's not like all people on a military base are armed all the time.

This looks like someone who watched too much anime and went to pick on some military folks. A real assassin doesn't draw attention like that.
 
numbers17
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was in the military and believe me I think this happened because no one in their right mind would have ever expected this to happen.

On a military base no less.

These men know how to fight, but the sheer weirdness of it likely scrambled their response to this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ashelth: SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?

The Night Stalkers are helicopter pilots and support staff.


I was about to point this out. These aren't the guys that go in with guns and hand to hand combat, these are the skilled pilots that fly the special forces into particularly dangerous LZs (Note: The Night Stalkerswas formed after the failed Iran Hostage Rescue, since the Special Forces needed a reliable and at the ready transportation system to get them to where they need to be on short notice).
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
""Do you know where my family is?" the black-clad man then asked. The staff sergeant again answered no."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


That's Harrison Ford.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing a little Gymkata couldn't handle...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
randomthoughts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know they're aviation, but it still made me think of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ashelth: SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?

The Night Stalkers are helicopter pilots and support staff.


I'd bet money everyone on that copter including the pilot is pretty well trained and in good shape. It makes sense that maybe ground crew and mechanics not so much. It's fine. They called the cops and the "ninja" was caught. It might be military policy for local crimes too.

I am a little surprised they weren't more pissed.
I bet the hangar is full of pry bars, 2x4s, etc.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait Peat has a brother
 
fat boy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I expected this to be around 29 Palms, Lots of weirdness around there
 
CCNP
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is a hangar full of special ops guys and they cowered from one loony?


Only a ninja can defeat another ninja.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Peat?
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And nobody believed them.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/the real nightstalker took care of business anyway
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ninja, please.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

