(Vogue UK)   While you plebs were whining about NFTs, Dolce and Gabbana just sold a gold dress, an impossible tiara, and a $1M glass suit they found in Daft Punk's grandmother's kitchen cupboard. And the physical clothes if you want to fly to Milan and wear it   (vogue.co.uk) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy that for a dollar.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of that stuff looks like it's out of  a D&D book. Which is awesome.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is how the world ends.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glass suit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In the time it took you to rageclench your bung the interest in their offshore accounts has replenished that frivolously spent million.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pushing the boundaries of fashion. Fair enough.
 
RobPierre
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember the last time the rich lost touch with the common man.  Took a bit of effort to fix that.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was it this dress?

cdn.mamamia.com.auView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is an impossible tiara plant-based?
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All the auctions come with physical clothing or other real world benefits, so meh. It's stupidly overpriced fashion shiat, not stupidly overpriced virtual shiat. The NFT part sounds more like a marketing gimmick.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ha! Now I have their glass suit NFT too I'm a millionaire!
 
