(CNN)   So much for alcohol being a disinfectant   (cnn.com) divider line
118
    More: News, Week-day names, Bench, Jury, justice's immediate family, routine Covid test Thursday, Andrew Martin, Bar, Court  
•       •       •

118 Comments     (+0 »)
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since SCOTUS is back to meeting in person, this could get ugly.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come'on Biden Justice pick.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope you suffer, Rapebro.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Come'on Biden Justice pick.


May it spread to all the Republican Justices.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good. I hope he dies.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't prayed to God for a while. Hopefully he'll do us this solid.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing to test positive but another thing to actually have symptoms.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see any of them being anti-vaxx. OK, maybe Thomas.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Long Covid!  Long Covid!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I LIKE COVID!!!"
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?


Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and he has no symptoms.

Literally the second paragraph of the article. But I know we don't read them here...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?


TFA says he's fully vaxxed.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fully vaxxed with no symptoms. But by all means continue your little circle jerk.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if breakthrough cases can be fatal.

One can dream...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Come'on Biden Justice pick.


I wish. The senate would probably hold that shiat up for 3 years. He has no symptoms and has been vax'd unfortunately.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Brutal headline. Love it.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And here I am a day after getting my 3rd Pfizer shot with a headache, my arm feeling like someone knuckle punched it, lower back pain, body aches and completely fatigued because I give a shiat about my fellow humans and myself.

The first two shots side effects weren't this bad but it's worth it.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
COVID LIKES BEER, OKAY????
 
mactheknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?


I'm not a necrophiliac, but the idea of Kavanaugh dropping dead from COVID and Biden getting to pick his replacement gets my dick hard.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?


TFA says he's fully vaccinated. Let's pray this a case of break through infection that actually kills that the antivaxxer claim is oh so common.
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's vaxxed and will get the best treatment. Sorry karma.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
7 goddamn seconds.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is... his body was violated by a foreign lifeform without his permission?

Thoughts and prayers...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Over/Under on a breakthrough?
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He got vaxxed in January. Hopefully it was with a saline substitute.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too bad he won't f*cking die.

Yeah I went there.  Drunken rapist biatch.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I don't see any of them being anti-vaxx. OK, maybe Thomas.


I'd bet long money Ginny Thomas hasn't been vaccinated.  Did she convince Clarence?  Maybe?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and he has no symptoms.

Literally the second paragraph of the article. But I know we don't read them here...


I hate Kavanaugh but hate these off the cuff fark posters too...and everyone who "smarts" them.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's one thing to test positive but another thing to actually have symptoms.


Don't be ants at a picnic.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fully vaxxed with no symptoms. But by all means continue your little circle jerk.


He has to eat the biscuit if he wants to join the circle.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair,
Kavanaugh's a likely rapist, not an anti-vax figure...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chagrin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whose turn is it to pay for his hospital bills?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Since SCOTUS is back to meeting in person, this could get ugly.


Don't give us hope.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Representative of the unwashed masses: crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and he has no symptoms.

Literally the second paragraph of the article. But I know we don't read them here...

I hate Kavanaugh but hate these off the cuff fark posters too...and everyone who "smarts" them.


You reap what you sow.  Kavanaugh literally has gotten away with rape, gambling addiction and lying before Congress with NO REPERCUSSIONS.   I could care f*ck all if his good name is being maligned.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: EvilEgg: Come'on Biden Justice pick.

May it spread to all the Republican Justices.


Flying Spaghetti Monster, hear my plea...
 
xalres
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Live the kind of life where your loved ones don't feel compelled to scold folks for celebrating your misfortunes.

Also, BAHAHAHAHAHA! I hope it's painful and terrifying, and isolating. I hope his last words are "BEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrr​rr......"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: And here I am a day after getting my 3rd Pfizer shot with a headache, my arm feeling like someone knuckle punched it, lower back pain, body aches and completely fatigued because I give a shiat about my fellow humans and myself.

The first two shots side effects weren't this bad but it's worth it.


Username checks out.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, he likes beer.
Maybe he should be sent cases of Corona.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whatever subby, I'm still gonna drink a ton of it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and he has no symptoms.

Literally the second paragraph of the article. But I know we don't read them here...


Well, if there was ever a case for the vaccine not to be effective...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?

Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement. The justice's immediate family tested negative and he has no symptoms.

Literally the second paragraph of the article. But I know we don't read them here...


What's in the second paragraph?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chagrin: Whose turn is it to pay for his hospital bills?


Joe Six-Pack, unfortunately.
 
indylaw
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you don't maintain 6 feet distance while boofing.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I wonder if he's an anti-vaxxer?


It says in the article he is fully vaccinated.....3rd line from the beginning of the article......highlighted in blue.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guess that's one way to rebalance the court.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

austerity101: Oh, good. I hope he dies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
