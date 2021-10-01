 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   MD neighborhood accuses new resident of running an illegal nightclub in her house, presents videos of stumbling drunk people and dozens of cars passing. Owner: "No, we don't have a party. It's just like a meeting. Yeah, it's not a party. Trust me"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pet dog to shoot the LEOs won't be interested.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: No pet dog to shoot the LEOs won't be interested.


There's definitely cocaine to steal.
 
redmid17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssssh difference between a night club and a party. Show me proof of guys spending $100 on drinks and striking out with every girl and we'll talk
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those AA meetings can get out of hand.

or a Prayer Meeting.  "CAN THE LORD or someone delivery me a margarita without salt?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like it's just a little ol' bitty pissant country place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the homeowners:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 640x480]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, who do the party folks know?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She added "this ain't no disco. This ain't no fooling around."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image image 640x480]


Came for TPB reference, thank you

Now let's go get drunk and eat chicken fingers
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss governor O'Malley
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dozens of cars passed?
RIP dozens of cars.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a house party or a pajama jam?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experience has taught me to NEVER trust anyone who says "Trust me."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Okay, who do the party folks know?


Tommy Broadwater would be my guess

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/photos-show-crowds-of-people-at-upp​er-marlboro-pool-party/2376244/

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/prince-georges-officers-banned-from​-off-duty-work-at-parties/1899110/
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We're having a meeting!"
"What sort of meeting?"
"Alcoholics A*mumble mumble*."
Didn't quite catch that... Alcoholics Anonymous?"
"More like Alcoholics Accredited."
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
this sounds like one of them low budget Eyes Wide Shut deals.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alcoholics Unanimous meetings, every Friday and Saturday night.
 
