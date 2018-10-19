 Skip to content
(CNN)   UK women now expected to play amateur detective if stopped by a police officer, make sure he pinkie promises not to rape and murder them if they comply with orders, no takebacks   (cnn.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW UK police vs US police.

Try following ANY of that advice with a cop in the US and you won't even get past the first question.

"Ask to talk to their operator through their radio?"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"wanna come back to my place officer?"

long pause

"yeah, alright"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is different from the US how?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?

Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3 when serving police officer Wayne Couzens used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive her into getting in his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 rules


We have "freedumbs" here that prevent cops from coming up with such a bullshiat excuse as that.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A simple "wots all this, then?" should do it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
run "into a house," "wave down a bus" or call the police on 999 if they do not believe the officer is "who they say they are" after questioning them.

I'm sure a violent rapist will just go on their way once questioned well enough.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: WOW UK police vs US police.

Try following ANY of that advice with a cop in the US and you won't even get past the first question.

"Ask to talk to their operator through their radio?"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


Yes, the cops here prefer to keep doing as much raping as they please without interference.

Yet people keep defending our system. It's grotesque.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In the US, that piece of shiat would still have his pension.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?


The cop union would do their damndest to cover it up as would the entire donut shop they work in.

Now onto the questioning part. You'd get about half way through your first question before an American cop tased you and dragged you off for a raping and murdering.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

H31N0US: A simple "wots all this, then?" should do it.


999 Operator:  "999 wot's all this, then?"
Caller: "Blimey I got a bobby boxin' me Bristols!"
999: "Right!  Carry on."
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: In the US, that piece of shiat would still have his pensionjob.


FTFY
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TLDR: a lone police officer arrested, raped and then murdered a woman and the official response is: "oh well, ask to talk to a manager"? And it's not even the Daily Fail, but CNN... so it is probably actually a thing that happened? The actual hell?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A comparison:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Source
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anuran: Fart And Smunny: In the US, that piece of shiat would still have his pensionjob.

FTFY


That too. Thank you.
 
larunu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, the UK actually holds cops accountable for their crimes. It's like they believe the powers that come with the badge should be taken seriously, instead of abused as a perk.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's no sensible way to protect yourself from this sort of crime and it's stupid to pretend that there is. That's why they're locking him up and throwing away the key.
 
Chevello
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It seems like none of that except "run away" would have done that girl any good.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?

Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3 when serving police officer Wayne Couzens used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive her into getting in his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 rules

We have "freedumbs" here that prevent cops from coming up with such a bullshiat excuse as that.


Yea they'll just use one of their million other bullshiat excuses. Or they'll bark orders at you and kick your ass or kill you if you don't do them right away.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chevello: It seems like none of that except "run away" would have done that girl any good.


Let's see her try that in the US.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: run "into a house," "wave down a bus" or call the police on 999 if they do not believe the officer is "who they say they are" after questioning them.

I'm sure a violent rapist will just go on their way once questioned well enough.


The cop will just stand there and let a person run into a house, sure, good advice.

How drunk were the assholes that came up with that?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Jeebus Saves: Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?

Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3 when serving police officer Wayne Couzens used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive her into getting in his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 rules

We have "freedumbs" here that prevent cops from coming up with such a bullshiat excuse as that.

Yea they'll just use one of their million other bullshiat excuses. Or they'll bark orders at you and kick your ass or kill you if you don't do them right away.


Yeah, same as a rapist/murderer.

Oh, to clarify for anyone confused about them being the same picture: add "without all the authority bestowed upon him by the law" to the sentence above.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?


In the UK, a cop may actually comply with your requests for validation. In the US, you will be beaten, then charged with "resisting arrest" because you dared to ask.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: Chevello: It seems like none of that except "run away" would have done that girl any good.

Let's see her try that in the US.


"They just keep evading arrest forcing me to shoot them. No, I don't know how my semen got there. Patrol starts in 6 hours, gotta go. Oh yea, check their prison pocket I plante...I mean found some meth baggies in there before you showed up."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reminiscent of this sack of shiat, who raped multiple women multiple times. Sobbed like a baby when he was sentenced to 263 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(CNN)London's Metropolitan Police has issued advice to women approached by lone police officers in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder, including telling them to run "into a house," "wave down a bus" or call the police on 999 if they do not believe the officer is "who they say they are" after questioning them.

Ahh the times we live in. Besides won't criminals just use that as an excuse to run away.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So both Fark and CNN managed to leave the "plain clothes" part out of the headline, which makes this make more sense:

In a press briefing on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police Nick Ephgrave said: "The majority of Metropolitan Police officers patrol and conduct their duty in uniform in the company of other police officers."
He added that while officers do sometimes patrol in plain clothes, plain clothes officers are "almost invariably ... deployed in pairs or in larger groups."
 
ironpig
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Kalyco Jack: And this is different from the US how?

Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3 when serving police officer Wayne Couzens used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive her into getting in his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 rules

We have "freedumbs" here that prevent cops from coming up with such a bullshiat excuse as that.


Riiiight...American cops would never make up some bullshiat.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

larunu: It's like they believe the powers that come with the badge should be taken seriously, instead of abused as a perk.


The powers are actually granted by badgers.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: (CNN)London's Metropolitan Police has issued advice to women approached by lone police officers in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder, including telling them to run "into a house," "wave down a bus" or call the police on 999 if they do not believe the officer is "who they say they are" after questioning them.

Ahh the times we live in. Besides won't criminals just use that as an excuse to run away.


For Americans, a "Bus" is a form of "Public Transit" that runs on a frequent and reliable schedule, for a reliable price, to destinations people actually need to travel to.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A comparison:
[Fark user image 425x241]
Source


Consider how difficult it is to get a serious rape investigation much less an arrest much less an indictment. And since cops know exactly which vulnerable people to prey on, the ones who won't speak up and know better than to call the police, I shudder to think how many have skated. Case in my hometown a few years back where a cop arrested a drunken 14 year old walking home from a party and impregnated her in the back of his squad car. Absolutely rape under the law. But he married her, so it was a happy ending for everyone. You say the age of consent is 16 in Washington? That doesn't matter. Her family and a judge all said it was in the best interest of mother and pre-born Christian taxpayer.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I bet police in the UK are just as fond of being questioned by "civilians" as police are here.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: larunu: It's like they believe the powers that come with the badge should be taken seriously, instead of abused as a perk.

The powers are actually granted by badgers.


British Cop
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


American Cop
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
South African Cop?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
