 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This cancer survivor has had enough of your toxic positivity. So say we all   (cnn.com) divider line
83
    More: Obvious, Cancer staging, Anxiety, Suffering, Pain, Positive psychology, Spirituality, Mind, Pessimism  
•       •       •

1708 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A high-tech startup company in Israel once included in job ads a line that they wanted "happy and positive" people.

I'm still wondering if that was a company being honest or cultish.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow Bridge can get stuffed too
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the age of 35, Kate Bowler was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Doctors predicted that at best she had two years to live -- essentially handing the Duke Divinity School professor a death sentence.

*deep breath*
Duke sucks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless your heart.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
positivity =/= optimism.

I myself take great pride in being a positive-pessimist.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can dig this. I'm generally a happy go lucky positive type. But, if someone says "I have terminal cancer", saying "oh, think positive!" , or much worse "everything happens for a reason" is most of the time a shiatty shiatty thing to say.

Sometimes we can be honest and say "wow that sucks" and acknowledge someone else's struggle. Cause it does suck, cancer sucks soooooo much. It's not "ok" or "think positive", unless you're pretty sure thats what that specific person wants to hear from you.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good article, I hate this shiat. "Oh cancer has nothing on this person, they're a fighter! They stay positive and don't let cancer get them down!" Okay, so everyone who dies of cancer is....what? Lazy? Just not trying hard enough? They let the thought "Jesus farking christ I have farking cancer and this farking sucks" enter their minds and POOF now they deserve death?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I wasn't the only one, but it's always nice to get validation from others. There's actually not that much difference between being "positive" and being in denial and demanding that others join you there.

My observation has usually been that the "positive" people are brittle as fark emotionally and when things finally get just a little too extra, they become completely useless and whiny and defeated. They go from "It's not that bad, life is great!" to "We're all gonna die, nothing matters" in a matter of minutes. They can't be depended on in any crisis, because as soon as an obstacle presents itself, they don't know how to handle it because they apparently never imagined that there would be obstacles or difficulties or that something would happen to cause a problem. Their "positivity" doesn't make them more productive. It makes them a burden, often. Their refusal to imagine failure makes it impossible for them to anticipate where something might fail, which is where keeping something from failing has to start. The "failure isn't an option" people are almost always assholes.

Whenever someone is all, "Life is beautiful, you must always be positive, fake it 'til you make it," that's a giant, blinking neon warning sign.

What most "positive" people mean is they can't feel what they actually feel and they don't want you to, either, because it bums them out. Nobody likes someone who's bummed out all the time, but when there's shiat to actually be unhappy about, being told to "think positive" is an insult, not helpful.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of people who need to read that article. It's farking maddening sometimes.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will the world know if we aren't holding hands?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she'd be happier if she was dead. What's stopping her?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.


That's a synonym. You're using a different meaning of the word positive. They're spelled the same, but mean different things.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've long thought that if I ever came down with a serious illness I'd just keep it to myself & close family under a vow of complete @&#%ing silence.

I despise the empty treacle and trite sentiment. I'd neither need nor want the cheap pity & empathy. It'd just annoy the crap out of me.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.


Good positivity you have

Big business owned mass media wants everyone to be positive.

So they can sell u something and positively make more profits for their stock owners

Its a con job and dishonest

Ull never hear anything negative from a used car salesman
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her courageous battle against toxic positivity sucks - and I mean that in the most negatively positive way possible. I wish her many shiatty years of failure, but in the good way a Reality Warrior like her doesn't deserve.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the pandemic has demonstrated, scientific facts and common sense fall to the wayside as people declare they will "trust God" to protect them from a deadly virus that is befalling people all around them who God apparently doesn't care about.

God made that virus to make you sick and potentially kill you.

/sigh

Ok, the Chinese made the virus, but God made the Chinese.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I know a lot of people who need to read that article. It's farking maddening sometimes.


Truth is not negative or positive.

Truth just is.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.


I'm pretty sure I will, but my kids may be on the underside of the increasing lifespan curve.

So when they should die at 88 the lifespan will be up to 95, etc etc. Oh sure you can say the human body has limits, but 80 years ago nearly everyone who had cancer died. Now a bunch survive. We can transplant organs, fix hearts, etc etc. 80 years from now, we may be able to regenerate bodies and clean the gunk that causes dementia out of their brains.

Immortality becons, but probably not for me. At least it will.encourage people to think long term and look to caring for the earth, but also to look beyond it. When you know you have hundreds of years of potential life, the idea of spending 10 years exploring the outer solar system doesn't sound as insane. A bunch of septagenerians may have enough patience, if we can give them the spry bodies for the job.

Also everyone mighy be cyborgs. Robot arms! Superspines! Whiiiirr chooo cheese whorl!
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are you, and why should I care?
Youtube YGJlMELI3lg
words to live by.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I hear "Take it One Day at a Time" once more. Someone is going to DIE.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pie in the sky thinking wont get u very far in life.

Being honest with yourself and others just might.....
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I knew I wasn't the only one, but it's always nice to get validation from others. There's actually not that much difference between being "positive" and being in denial and demanding that others join you there.

My observation has usually been that the "positive" people are brittle as fark emotionally and when things finally get just a little too extra, they become completely useless and whiny and defeated. They go from "It's not that bad, life is great!" to "We're all gonna die, nothing matters" in a matter of minutes. They can't be depended on in any crisis, because as soon as an obstacle presents itself, they don't know how to handle it because they apparently never imagined that there would be obstacles or difficulties or that something would happen to cause a problem. Their "positivity" doesn't make them more productive. It makes them a burden, often. Their refusal to imagine failure makes it impossible for them to anticipate where something might fail, which is where keeping something from failing has to start. The "failure isn't an option" people are almost always assholes.

Whenever someone is all, "Life is beautiful, you must always be positive, fake it 'til you make it," that's a giant, blinking neon warning sign.

What most "positive" people mean is they can't feel what they actually feel and they don't want you to, either, because it bums them out. Nobody likes someone who's bummed out all the time, but when there's shiat to actually be unhappy about, being told to "think positive" is an insult, not helpful.


I've found the opposite in my experience; the negative folks just get hyper-negative with failure while the positive tend to shake it off and move on a bit better.

well, professionally anyways.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: TwilightZone: Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.

That's a synonym. You're using a different meaning of the word positive. They're spelled the same, but mean different things.


I don't understand what you're trying to say here.

Wait, excuse me a minute, I have a bunch of electrons gloming on to me again. I can never seem to brush them off.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: If I hear "Take it One Day at a Time" once more. Someone is going to DIE.


Tell them to take it one bullit at a time.

If it comes to that  😄
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've not that much toxic positivity since my cancer diagnosis four years ago.  Lately though, when people found out I was on chemo, it's been nothing but:

Them:  "You should get a prescription for medical marijuana, it will help with the pain and nausea!"
Me:  "Where did you get your medical degree from and what states are you licensed to practice medicine in?"
Them:  "I'm not a doctor."
Me:  "Okay, so practicing medicine without a license.  Otherwise, it would be malpractice."
Them:  "Huh?"
Me:  "You just diagnosed me as having medical conditions without examining me, oh, and determined that I needed medications for those conditions, which I don't actually have."
Them:  "I didn't mean..."
Me:  "I think you're just pushing a personal agenda and you don't really care about me at all, but you're too deluded to realize it."
Them:  "Quit harshing my buzz, man!"  (or something similarly defensive)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: I've long thought that if I ever came down with a serious illness I'd just keep it to myself & close family under a vow of complete @&#%ing silence.

I despise the empty treacle and trite sentiment. I'd neither need nor want the cheap pity & empathy. It'd just annoy the crap out of me.


Yup-yup. It's called "personal life" for a reason. Unless it affects my ability to work, my department doesn't need to know. If I'm out because of a chronic health problem ("problem" because it interferes in whatever else I would have been doing), "I'm out sick" covers it sufficiently.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen it undermine people. The crowd chanting that someone will "kick cancer's ass" because she's a warrior and the strongest person they know can cause harm. Because when that "warrior" inevitably feels scared and not so strong, they feel like they are letting people down on top of everything they are going through.
Also, stop telling people to kick cancer's ass. Get an original thought instead.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I've not that much toxic positivity since my cancer diagnosis four years ago.  Lately though, when people found out I was on chemo, it's been nothing but:

Them:  "You should get a prescription for medical marijuana, it will help with the pain and nausea!"
Me:  "Where did you get your medical degree from and what states are you licensed to practice medicine in?"
Them:  "I'm not a doctor."
Me:  "Okay, so practicing medicine without a license.  Otherwise, it would be malpractice."
Them:  "Huh?"
Me:  "You just diagnosed me as having medical conditions without examining me, oh, and determined that I needed medications for those conditions, which I don't actually have."
Them:  "I didn't mean..."
Me:  "I think you're just pushing a personal agenda and you don't really care about me at all, but you're too deluded to realize it."
Them:  "Quit harshing my buzz, man!"  (or something similarly defensive)


Just tell them to lay off the bong for awhile to give their brain a break
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sucks to be you!"
There. Better?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Her courageous battle against toxic positivity sucks - and I mean that in the most negatively positive way possible. I wish her many shiatty years of failure, but in the good way a Reality Warrior like her doesn't deserve.


She is truely a strong inspiration to those who struggle against toxic positivity. I admire her courage.

Also, I hope that between your body's natural bio/chem/physiol and the abilities and resources available from your doctors, that the bad cells die.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They talk a little bit about this concept in The Emperor of All Maladies - that it's sort of weird when people say "he/she battled cancer and won/lost," because what they are battling is themselves - cancer is your own cells running amok. Yes, there are carcinogens and viruses that can kick start the mutation that creates the single cell with the replication switch stuck in the ON position, but the biological process that makes cancer, also makes life - and evolution - possible in the first place. Kind of a mind melter.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

testosteronephobe: I've seen it undermine people. The crowd chanting that someone will "kick cancer's ass" because she's a warrior and the strongest person they know can cause harm. Because when that "warrior" inevitably feels scared and not so strong, they feel like they are letting people down on top of everything they are going through.
Also, stop telling people to kick cancer's ass. Get an original thought instead.


choke cancer out?
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Sounds like she'd be happier if she was dead. What's stopping her?


FTA: "Doctors predicted that at best she had two years to live --...Six years later, Bowler is the author of a remarkable and soul-baring new book"

Beating Cancer apparently...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved Ones Recall Local Man's Cowardly Battle With Cancer
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I've not that much toxic positivity since my cancer diagnosis four years ago.  Lately though, when people found out I was on chemo, it's been nothing but:


This too.

I don't need anyone's half-assed advice. I'mma go with a team of professionals.

Ideally, if I ever die of cancer some day I want the news to hit about 90% of the people I know completely out of the blue. Privacy & a measure of self-respecting stoicism goes so underrated in the current social media driven tell-all confessional culture.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about you. It's about making the people around you feel better.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, when you're talking to someone who has cancer, please don't tell us about everyone else you know who had that cancer and especially everyone who died of it. It's not helpful.

Second, please don't chime in with your opinion about what caused the cancer. And yes, I spent yesterday morning chatting with a friend who was telling me that she was pretty sure my cancer was "induced."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate the be happy or you're a bad person messages the media is sending out too
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I knew I wasn't the only one, but it's always nice to get validation from others. There's actually not that much difference between being "positive" and being in denial and demanding that others join you there.

My observation has usually been that the "positive" people are brittle as fark emotionally and when things finally get just a little too extra, they become completely useless and whiny and defeated. They go from "It's not that bad, life is great!" to "We're all gonna die, nothing matters" in a matter of minutes. They can't be depended on in any crisis, because as soon as an obstacle presents itself, they don't know how to handle it because they apparently never imagined that there would be obstacles or difficulties or that something would happen to cause a problem. Their "positivity" doesn't make them more productive. It makes them a burden, often. Their refusal to imagine failure makes it impossible for them to anticipate where something might fail, which is where keeping something from failing has to start. The "failure isn't an option" people are almost always assholes.

Whenever someone is all, "Life is beautiful, you must always be positive, fake it 'til you make it," that's a giant, blinking neon warning sign.

What most "positive" people mean is they can't feel what they actually feel and they don't want you to, either, because it bums them out. Nobody likes someone who's bummed out all the time, but when there's shiat to actually be unhappy about, being told to "think positive" is an insult, not helpful.

I've found the opposite in my experience; the negative folks just get hyper-negative with failure while the positive tend to shake it off and move on a bit better.

well, professionally anyways.


Maybe it depends on what kind of positive you mean. Some people pay outward lip service and keep pushing others to "be positive". Some people just are positive, because they have a good outlook and are happy. It shines through, and can inflect others, but maybe it isn't about forcing it so much as its skemthibg that comes natural, and can be modulated as needed.

The people who force it and insist upon it are a strange bunch and always seem a bit on the verge of loosing it completely abd going postal, to me.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: As the pandemic has demonstrated, scientific facts and common sense fall to the wayside as people declare they will "trust God" to protect them from a deadly virus that is befalling people all around them who God apparently doesn't care about.

God made that virus to make you sick and potentially kill you.

/sigh

Ok, the Chinese made the virus, but God made the Chinese.


I doubt it. No way God would undercook the rice and overcook the lo mein that badly, I mean, for f'k sake, Ming Garden, lunch was barely edible today.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you don't think happy thoughts, how will you sync with your mech suit?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with chronic depression who is constantly told to "just be happy," I am getting a forlorn kick out of this
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I've not that much toxic positivity since my cancer diagnosis four years ago.  Lately though, when people found out I was on chemo, it's been nothing but:

Them:  "You should get a prescription for medical marijuana, it will help with the pain and nausea!"
Me:  "Where did you get your medical degree from and what states are you licensed to practice medicine in?"
Them:  "I'm not a doctor."
Me:  "Okay, so practicing medicine without a license.  Otherwise, it would be malpractice."
Them:  "Huh?"
Me:  "You just diagnosed me as having medical conditions without examining me, oh, and determined that I needed medications for those conditions, which I don't actually have."
Them:  "I didn't mean..."
Me:  "I think you're just pushing a personal agenda and you don't really care about me at all, but you're too deluded to realize it."
Them:  "Quit harshing my buzz, man!"  (or something similarly defensive)


Hiya!

"My mom heard about this new thing from Russia. It's this cancer medicine that comes as a shot and you get it once a month. Seems so much easier." <<<< There was so much wrong with this I didn't even know where to start.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I've not that much toxic positivity since my cancer diagnosis four years ago.  Lately though, when people found out I was on chemo, it's been nothing but:

Them:  "You should get a prescription for medical marijuana, it will help with the pain and nausea!"
Me:  "Where did you get your medical degree from and what states are you licensed to practice medicine in?"
Them:  "I'm not a doctor."
Me:  "Okay, so practicing medicine without a license.  Otherwise, it would be malpractice."
Them:  "Huh?"
Me:  "You just diagnosed me as having medical conditions without examining me, oh, and determined that I needed medications for those conditions, which I don't actually have."
Them:  "I didn't mean..."
Me:  "I think you're just pushing a personal agenda and you don't really care about me at all, but you're too deluded to realize it."
Them:  "Quit harshing my buzz, man!"  (or something similarly defensive)


I have a universal and intense hatred for people who push that one thing that works for them as the solution for everyone everywhere ever. Omg fark off. The weed people are definitely amongst the worst.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: If I hear "Take it One Day at a Time" once more. Someone is going to DIE.


It sure can be frustrating with so many people saying that for weeks and weeks and it seems like it will never end. But just try to take it...well, you know.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Reads more like an indictment of Christianity than positivity.  There are many ways to be positive.  For example, I'm positive I'm going to die.

/I'm positive the rest of you are, too.


CNN would take that angle because they know their audience, but there is plenty pseudo Buddhist/hindu/new age/chakkra Oprah positivity nonsense out there.

I don't see much Christian stuff outside of Joel Osteen. I see a lot more of the new age/eastern religion crap being constantly pushed by PBS, Oprah and other cable programs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: I've found the opposite in my experience; the negative folks just get hyper-negative with failure while the positive tend to shake it off and move on a bit better.

well, professionally anyways.


Duly noted. My point is, the extreme at either end is usually unhelpful. People who biatch all the time about everything are never helpful because they don't want to be. Actually solving a problem takes effort and would also remove the rationale for biatching, which is what they really value. The constant complaining in order to garner sympathy.

The "always up" people are usually in denial. They don't solve problems because they won't admit there is a problem. So it just gets worse. They refuse to listen to any warnings, thus virtually ensuring failure, which, of course, is never their fault. They're the kind of bullshiat manufacturers behind crap like Theranos.
 
Nogale
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For those who have been visited by the hell that is cancer, I can't recommend strongly enough that they seek out a support group.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.