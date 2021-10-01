 Skip to content
(Space.com)   Turning down suggestions of "Telly McTelescope Face" and "The Satellite of Love," NASA sticks to "James 'Gay Bashing' Webb Space Telescope"   (space.com) divider line
nivekfalk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How about "Don't ask don't telescope"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nivekfalk: How about "Don't ask don't telescope"


Well that's it for this thread.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe is these petitions actually offered good alternative name suggestions instead of memes, they might be more inclined to make the change?

There really needs to be a new policy put in place that no government entity will name anything after any person, group, place or thing that has ever had any connection to anything negative.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rainbow Seeker
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Maybe is these petitions actually offered good alternative name suggestions instead of memes, they might be more inclined to make the change?


The petition didn't specify alternative names. It just focused on the need to rename it.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

Primary Mirror Size Comparison Between Webb and Hubble
Youtube j3mk6tUokm4


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Satellite of Love' was clearly the best one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:  The moniker honors NASA's second-ever administrator, who led the agency from 1961 to 1968 . . . Critics of Webb claim that he was complicit in discrimination against gay and lesbian NASA

Why can't the gosh darn past simply be as woke as subby??
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got an idea that will only require changing three letters. And he was a true American hero with no vices whatsoever!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok, so maybe one, tiny vice.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.


That's neat and all, but just wait until it gets knocked out of alignment and then...
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

inelegy: FTFA:  The moniker honors NASA's second-ever administrator, who led the agency from 1961 to 1968 . . . Critics of Webb claim that he was complicit in discrimination against gay and lesbian NASA

Why can't the gosh darn past simply be as woke as subby??


Why is it so gosh darn hard to reconsider honoring someone who was not only complicit in oppression but who actively worked to ruin peoples' lives?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j3mk6tUo​km4]

[Fark user image 850x575]


[Fark user image 850x231]


Let's just call it very literally:  The L2 IR Deep Space-Time Observatory.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

That's neat and all, but just wait until it gets knocked out of alignment and then...
[morbotron.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


So, comically, dropping a big ass lorenz lens at the opposite Lagrange point is totally a Very Real Plan to combat climate change by permanently redirecting 1% of the suns rays away from the earth.  It's ... stupid af, but by no means the stupidest idea I've read about so far.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j3mk6tUo​km4]

[Fark user image 850x575]


[Fark user image 850x231]

Let's just call it very literally:  The L2 IR Deep Space-Time Observatory.


I'm fine with that.  LLIRDSTO doesn't quite roll off the tongue ("Lurd Sto") but if it gets it to L2, I'm all for it.   Space geeks (and I am one) have been waiting 25 years for this mirror and I want to see what it sees.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: HailRobonia: Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

That's neat and all, but just wait until it gets knocked out of alignment and then...
[morbotron.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

So, comically, dropping a big ass lorenz lens at the opposite Lagrange point is totally a Very Real Plan to combat climate change by permanently redirecting 1% of the suns rays away from the earth.  It's ... stupid af, but by no means the stupidest idea I've read about so far.


Okay, but why not just send dust to that Lagrange point? It would absorb, rather than deflect, solar radiation, but I'd expect it would be cheaper. And when it starts to disperse, send more. We could even use the ashes of climate change deniers for the purpose.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: inelegy: FTFA:  The moniker honors NASA's second-ever administrator, who led the agency from 1961 to 1968 . . . Critics of Webb claim that he was complicit in discrimination against gay and lesbian NASA

Why can't the gosh darn past simply be as woke as subby??

Why is it so gosh darn hard to reconsider honoring someone who was not only complicit in oppression but who actively worked to ruin peoples' lives?


All the stickers and stationeries were already printed with this name, so there!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rent Party: BeesNuts: Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j3mk6tUo​km4]

[Fark user image 850x575]


[Fark user image 850x231]

Let's just call it very literally:  The L2 IR Deep Space-Time Observatory.

I'm fine with that.  LLIRDSTO doesn't quite roll off the tongue ("Lurd Sto") but if it gets it to L2, I'm all for it.   Space geeks (and I am one) have been waiting 25 years for this mirror and I want to see what it sees.


The press would just settle on the shorthand of "The L2 Space Telescope"  Same number of syllables as "Hubble", elicits the correct imagery, and provides an opportunity to fill 30 seconds of air time every time there's new about the thing with Neil Degrasse Tyson explaining what Lagrange points are and why this one was chosen before veering off into "brain bending facts" about deep space-time.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ever notice how people in the past are never perfect, unlike the people of today?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BeesNuts: HailRobonia: Rent Party: Just put the thing up there, and call it whatever you want.   The work that thing is going to do will make the HST look like your 6" dob in the back yard.

That's neat and all, but just wait until it gets knocked out of alignment and then...
[morbotron.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

So, comically, dropping a big ass lorenz lens at the opposite Lagrange point is totally a Very Real Plan to combat climate change by permanently redirecting 1% of the suns rays away from the earth.  It's ... stupid af, but by no means the stupidest idea I've read about so far.

Okay, but why not just send dust to that Lagrange point? It would absorb, rather than deflect, solar radiation, but I'd expect it would be cheaper. And when it starts to disperse, send more. We could even use the ashes of climate change deniers for the purpose.


Allow me to introduce you to the even dumber idea of Aerosolizing the Earth's Upper Atmosphere.  With the added bonus of that material not radiating heat as quickly as it absorbs it, requiring exponentially more material over time.  And if you ever stop doing it, it's thought that it will just make things even worse.
 
Animatronik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HailRobonia: inelegy: FTFA:  The moniker honors NASA's second-ever administrator, who led the agency from 1961 to 1968 . . . Critics of Webb claim that he was complicit in discrimination against gay and lesbian NASA

Why can't the gosh darn past simply be as woke as subby??

Why is it so gosh darn hard to reconsider honoring someone who was not only complicit in oppression but who actively worked to ruin peoples' lives?


Because in this case, your cancel culture wants to reduce someone's lifetime of accomplishments to a something they did to comply with what amounted to government regulations and the law at the time.

Sure it was wrong. But it's not everything. If you can't understand that it's not everything, that's it's not the same as removing statues of confederate generals from public spaces and the like, then your opinion on this case doesn't carry much weight.
 
PvtStash
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i mean i just love that we all swim in it together, but some people like to pretend they don't personally get wet like everyone else.

Truth will be, whoever your heroes are, they're fooking douche bags too, that's why you're never supposed to meet them.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.