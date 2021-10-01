 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN: YOU ARE NOT SPENDING SUFFICIENT TIME THINKING ABOUT GABBY PETITO. Now, here's an article about "new bodycam footage" that doesn't change anything or add any information of value. WATCH IT   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked on that missing Malaysian airliner? I'll bet he's hiding there.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they need to finish finding Natalee Holloway before they get a new white girl.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they called in a forensic anthropologist to show what she would look like today yet?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.  Dog is on the case.  Just as soon as that guy starts hanging around meth addicts, Dog will be there to get him!
 
Tracianne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?



the-sun.comView Full Size


He found a can...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CNN continues its descent into extreme worthlessness.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?


Yeah some attention
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tracianne: cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?


[the-sun.com image 669x894]

He found a can...


Why does that hand look horribly photoshopped on the right side?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We had a family reunion last week.  I was sitting with my sister and my cousins at a picnic table.  My sister is looking at her i-phone and then she blurts out loudly, "Gawddamnit this farking Petito story.  I'm sick of this shiat. Is this the only farking thing going on in this country?!"  She looks up and everyone is just staring at her in cold silence.

Lesson: In America, missing pretty white women are a serious thing.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought we only cared about *pretty* white girls.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude is hiding inside a gator.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait till CNN finds out that Brian Laundrie's on MH370.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: CNN continues its descent into extreme worthlessness.


MSNBC is for liberals.
FNC is for conservatives.
CNN is for people who think the USA Today infographics aren't colorful enough.
 
Cheron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pleasure seeking behavior. Our ancestors evolved a behavior to return to places they previously found food in the hope of finding food there again. CNN keeps returning to stories that were popular before.

Quick run an MP370 story, that brought in those sweat, sweat ratings before.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tracianne: cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?


[the-sun.com image 669x894]

He found a can...


It's got to be him.  I can't imagine a Florida redneck showing such disregard for natural beauty and community responsibility to just throw a Monster Energy can into the weeds like that.  It had to be the guy Dog is looking for.  He's like a Bloodhound on meth!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: We had a family reunion last week.  I was sitting with my sister and my cousins at a picnic table.  My sister is looking at her i-phone and then she blurts out loudly, "Gawddamnit this farking Petito story.  I'm sick of this shiat. Is this the only farking thing going on in this country?!"  She looks up and everyone is just staring at her in cold silence.

Lesson: In America, missing pretty white women are a serious thing.


Certainly more interesting than a crushingly dull family reunion, clearly.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yawn.  Wake me up when they find Laundrie's remains inside the stomach of a gator.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?


The New York Post reported he found a Monster Energry Drink the other day.
At a campsite... so it means something.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Dude is hiding inside a gator.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a Hispanic girl who went missing from Orlando a week ago is buried like ten articles down on CNN from this one
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only my keys were a pretty blonde white girl. I'd have an army of people digging through my sofa the next time I loose them.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Meanwhile, a Hispanic girl who went missing from Orlando a week ago is buried like ten articles down on CNN from this one


Yeah, I've noticed nobody's greenlit that article to Fark, either. Weird. It's almost as if this place is just as bad.

/yeah, I know. It's not news...
//but how we gonna complain about CNN while we link to them and Twitter more than anything else?
///I have met the enemy, and he is slashies
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least they're consistent with their programming.

Is "Layered Haircut" still around?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: pastramithemosterotic: Meanwhile, a Hispanic girl who went missing from Orlando a week ago is buried like ten articles down on CNN from this one

Yeah, I've noticed nobody's greenlit that article to Fark, either. Weird. It's almost as if this place is just as bad.

/yeah, I know. It's not news...
//but how we gonna complain about CNN while we link to them and Twitter more than anything else?
///I have met the enemy, and he is slashies


The things you hate the most are often the parts of yourself you see in other things.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: SirEattonHogg: We had a family reunion last week.  I was sitting with my sister and my cousins at a picnic table.  My sister is looking at her i-phone and then she blurts out loudly, "Gawddamnit this farking Petito story.  I'm sick of this shiat. Is this the only farking thing going on in this country?!"  She looks up and everyone is just staring at her in cold silence.

Lesson: In America, missing pretty white women are a serious thing.

Certainly more interesting than a crushingly dull family reunion, clearly.


Booze, my fellow farker.  That was the solution.

The solution to all other problems as well.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: EvaDewer: pastramithemosterotic: Meanwhile, a Hispanic girl who went missing from Orlando a week ago is buried like ten articles down on CNN from this one

Yeah, I've noticed nobody's greenlit that article to Fark, either. Weird. It's almost as if this place is just as bad.

/yeah, I know. It's not news...
//but how we gonna complain about CNN while we link to them and Twitter more than anything else?
///I have met the enemy, and he is slashies

The things you hate the most are often the parts of yourself you see in other things.


You ain't wrong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: At least they're consistent with their programming.

Is "Layered Haircut" still around?

[i.imgur.com image 540x361]


Yes.  Following the natural order of things, she's streaming on Fox.  Still the same gimmick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CNN should be honest. If Gabby wasn't an attractive white girl, they wouldn't cover it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Were they able to slide in an update for Malaysia Flight 370?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: cretinbob: So did Dog the Donut Hunter find anything yet?


[the-sun.com image 669x894]

He found a can...


Woah. The killer is definitely a monster, so drinking Monster checks out. Dog must be close.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Irresponsible Captain: At least they're consistent with their programming.

Is "Layered Haircut" still around?

[i.imgur.com image 540x361]

Yes.  Following the natural order of things, she's streaming on Fox.  Still the same gimmick.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


She is an example where the ugliness inside of her is showing on the outside
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Rapmaster2000: The Irresponsible Captain: At least they're consistent with their programming.

Is "Layered Haircut" still around?

[i.imgur.com image 540x361]

Yes.  Following the natural order of things, she's streaming on Fox.  Still the same gimmick.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

She is an example where the ugliness inside of her is showing on the outside


She's on the case!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: EvaDewer: pastramithemosterotic: Meanwhile, a Hispanic girl who went missing from Orlando a week ago is buried like ten articles down on CNN from this one

Yeah, I've noticed nobody's greenlit that article to Fark, either. Weird. It's almost as if this place is just as bad.

/yeah, I know. It's not news...
//but how we gonna complain about CNN while we link to them and Twitter more than anything else?
///I have met the enemy, and he is slashies

The things you hate the most are often the parts of yourself you see in other things.


No U!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was only a few days ago I found out that Gabby Petito was a real person and not just a funny sounding name someone made up, like Joey Joe-Jo Schabadoo Junior.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Thought we only cared about *pretty* white girls.


Abbot & Costello - Costello: "I'd rather marry a homely than a pretty girl..."
Youtube ohwVNKrZqkU
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: CNN continues its descent into extreme worthlessness.


Did they find that airplane that was LOST?  I know some debris washed up on shore, but what if it was just stuff that fell off the plane because they didn't want it anymore?  It could still be out there flying around.  CNN should do a follow-up.
 
Creoena
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It was only a few days ago I found out that Gabby Petito was a real person and not just a funny sounding name someone made up, like Joey Joe-Jo Schabadoo Junior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, the story that has captured the imaginations of white supremacists and incels nationwide.

If it was about a murdered man or a murdered woman of color, you wouldn't give two shiats.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 640x569]


Nice, but that's in Moab.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only thing missing is Ted Turner drunk at the news desk at 3 am.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 640x569]

Nice, but that's in Moab.


Not my meme, and you could be right, but I don't think there are that many trees in Moab.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Irresponsible Captain: At least they're consistent with their programming.

Is "Layered Haircut" still around?

[i.imgur.com image 540x361]

Yes.  Following the natural order of things, she's streaming on Fox.  Still the same gimmick.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Which apparently turns you into Steve Bannon in drag.
 
